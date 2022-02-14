why the left attacks Catholicism

The extreme left is at war with the Catholic Church in Latin America. Last week, the invasion led by councilor Renato Freitas, from the Workers’ Party (PT), to the Church of Nossa Senhora do Rosário dos Pretos, in Curitiba, shocked the faithful and spectators who had access to the images.

The episode of national repercussion, which was solemnly ignored by the PT’s biggest name, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, refers to others that took place on the continent in the last four years: on May 1, 2019, a group of the National Guard Bolivariana (GNB) invaded a church dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima in the city of San Cristóbal, Venezuela, launching tear gas bombs during a mass filled with elderly people.

The month of October 2020 was marked by the destruction of two churches in Santiago, Chile – the church of San Francisco de Borja and the parish of Asunción -, with the right to publish photos on the aggressors’ social networks alongside religious images. destroyed.

On August 31 of last year, protesters spray-painted the cathedral in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with phrases against the Church, the clergy and the Bible. In November, supporters of the Cuban regime staged an act of repudiation in front of the Camaguey Curia. The Communist Party threatened a priest with jail if he participated in the planned demonstrations against the dictatorship.

mutual condemnations

The Catholic Church’s relationship with the left, however, was never linear – especially in Latin America. On the part of the Vatican, it is worth recalling the repeated and vehement condemnations of communism by popes in recent centuries, dating back to the time of Karl Marx: in 1846, in the encyclical Thu PluribusPope Pius IX referred to the “nefarious doctrine of communism, contrary to natural law, which, once admitted, undermines the rights of all, property and even human society”.

already in Quod Apostolici Munerisof 1878, Leo XIII warned against “the factions of those who, under various and almost barbaric designations, call themselves socialists, communists or nihilists”, who “marching openly and confidently in the light of day, dare to carry out what they have long since time have been plotting: the downfall of all civil society”.

Finally, in 1891, at the hands of Leo XIII, the Church receives the Rerum Renovarum: the foundational text of what would become the Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church. After condemning the greed that leads to the excessive accumulation of material goods and to social injustices, the pontiff determines, however, that the “capital error” in Marxism is “to believe that the two classes are innate enemies of each other, as if nature would have armed the rich and the poor to fight each other in a stubborn duel”. “This is such an aberration that it is necessary to place the truth in a contrary doctrine,” he explains.

Half a century later, in 1931, Pope Pius XI reinforced that “no one can be both a good Catholic and a true socialist”. In 1937, he would classify the Russian Revolution as a “horrendous scourge” and communism as a “system full of errors and sophistry”.

The left that emerged from the revolutions of the 20th century also demonstrated its views on Christianity. It is estimated that around 1900 Catholic priests were killed by the dictatorships of Lenin and Stalin, according to a survey by the Apostolic Administration for Catholics of Russia in Northern Europe. Before Stalin decided to “tolerate” the Russian Orthodox Church (after realizing that he was losing support among his faithful), the bloodthirsty dictator threw Christianity into hiding: during the purges of the 1930s, at least 100,000 people were convicted and executed for maintain some relationship with the Church.

Decades later, Mao Zedong would not be far behind. With his “Decision on the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution”, published in 1966 by the Communist Party, he declared his aims to exterminate education and religion. As a result, churches were closed, demolished or vandalized and religious practices were banned. In the same decade, in Latin America, the guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara would utter his famous phrase: “I assure you that if Christ crossed my path I would do the same as Nietzsche: I would not hesitate to crush him like a worm”.

John Paul II

If, on the one hand, the 20th century saw the emergence of Soviet communism, avowedly anti-Catholic, and its dismemberments around the world, on the other hand, it was also the terrain of complex battles between religion and ideology. The election of Karol Wojtyla, Pope John Paul II, to the post of head of the Catholic Church, in 1978, would mark the beginning of a new phase of struggles. Born in Moscow-ruled Poland, John Paul II knew what it meant to grow up in a country where studying to be a priest was a subversive act in itself.

Not for nothing, his pontificate was marked by harsh criticism of the Soviet Union and communism, which he understood as a “spiritual” rather than an economic evil, and he fought with speeches and acts. It is well known that Wojtyla and US President Ronald Reagan would form one of the greatest alliances of all time, to the point of exchanging essential information for the fight against the Soviet bloc.

It would, however, be during the pontificate of John Paul II that Liberation Theology would gain strength precisely on the Latin American continent. Founded in 1968 with the Medellín Conference, within a decade the movement led by the Peruvian priest Gustavo Gutierrez and the then Franciscan friar Leonardo Boff, from Brazil, among others, would reach the hands of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, so that its documents and ideals were judged according to Catholic doctrine.

The rest is history: the prefect of the Congregation, then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who was closely following the action of left-wing revolutionaries, determined the rejection of Liberation Theology and ordered Leonardo Boff to remain silent.

As his biographer, Elio Guerriero, points out, Ratzinger not only “saw that liberation theology was not, under any circumstances, a thought born from the cry of injustice of the Latin American people; on the contrary, he considered it a thought created in a laboratory in German or American universities”. His position would be endorsed by John Paul II, who would insist on underlining the importance of the “preferential option for the poor” proposed by the movement, without falling into revolutionary and materialist scams.

None of this would prevent Liberation Theology from gaining ground – and a lot – in Latin America. It should be remembered that the 1970s and 1980s were marked by the height of the military dictatorship in Brazil. It was during this period that the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) provided institutional coverage to the so-called base ecclesial communities (CEBs), from which the Workers’ Party would be born.

For his part, John Paul II tried to establish a diplomatic relationship, even with the Latin American left. Although he became persona non grata in the Soviet Union, a condition that would only change after the accession of Mikhail Gorbachev, the pope made history by visiting revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, with whom he would have established a respectful relationship, to the point of convincing him to allow the Cuban people to celebrate again. Christian festivals. Later, Benedict XVI and Francis would also be received by the dictator – both with clear messages against the regime. “You don’t serve ideologies, you serve people,” Francis said, in the midst of Plaza de la Revolutionin 2015.

Diplomacy: On January 21, 1998, Pope John Paul II went to Cuba to meet with dictator Fidel Castro. Cubans were allowed to celebrate Christian festivals after the visit (photo: Ahmed Velázquez/Granma).

A few years after the speech, attacks from the extreme left on Catholic churches are multiplying across the continent, although the relationship remains complex. Dom José Antônio Peruzzo himself, Archbishop of Curitiba, who signs the note of repudiation against the invasion carried out by the PT councilor, celebrated a mass in the Cathedral of Curitiba as part of the action “Cry of the Excluded and Excluded”, organized by the Workers’ Movement Landless Rural.

“The position of the Archdiocese of Curitiba is one of repudiation in the face of injurious profanation. The Law and free citizenship were also attacked. On the other hand, there is no desire to ‘politicize’, ‘partisanize’ or exacerbate reactions. What is now wanted is to safeguard the dignity of the wonderful, and also painful, history of that Temple”, reads the note from the Archdiocese.

There are a few hypotheses that help explain the attacks. At the time of the acts of vandalism in Chile, there were those who related the destruction of the temples to the relationship between the Catholic Church and the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Nothing justifies, however, the sayings “death to the Nazarene” on the facade of one of them. It also happens that it is necessary to take into account that the left has changed a lot in recent decades, abandoning the trade union profile that once allied itself with the Church in the formation of CEBs and whose agendas were strictly linked to the economy, and attracting supporters among an educated elite. and, above all, secularized, which has no affection for the religious symbols associated with the new demons of “patriarchy” and “structural racism”.

The interview given by Renato Freitas (PT) to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo is even a reliable portrait of this detachment: “It is very contradictory: we built a space that, in the end, is managed by a white priest , with blue eyes, of European descent, who occupies it without being aware of what it actually represents”, said the parliamentarian. As long as the “structures” are questioned on the basis of material realities chosen arbitrarily – as if the fact that the celebrant is a white man with blue eyes justified the disrespect for the priest himself and all the faithful -, the sense of “sacred” can be undermined. As the Polish pope raised to the Catholic altars correctly diagnosed: it is a disease of the spirit.