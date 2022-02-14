why the thyroid is so important for health

posted on 02/13/2022 08:01



(credit: Valdo Virgo/CB/DAPress)

The thyroid is a gland that secretes hormones essential for various metabolic functions in the body. It works in all stages of life, as it plays an important role in the growth and development of children and adolescents and remains indispensable for fertility, memory, the cardiovascular system, the menstrual cycle, cholesterol regulation, adequate weight and even the functioning of the intestine.

Because it has this basic character of ensuring that the body functions properly, some dysfunctions can be easily noticed. However, despite some symptoms being evident, the recommendation is that an evaluation be carried out by the patient’s trusted physician, preferably an endocrinologist, who is able to diagnose gland dysfunctions.

Among the main problems are hypothyroidism, when there is not enough production of thyroid hormones; hyperthyroidism, characterized by the excess of these hormones in the body; and nodules, which are relatively common, and thyroid cancers.

Some celebrities have even spoken out publicly about it. Actress Carla Diaz had the discovery of thyroid cancer after the emergence of a nodule that, after biopsy, was diagnosed as malignant. Another similar situation was that of the inspiring muse of the song Garota de Ipanema, Helô Pinheiro. In both cases, the outcome was surgical and positive, both had a good recovery.

hypothyroidism

According to the endocrinologist, hypothyroidism is a condition in which there is not enough production of thyroid hormones, triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). Therefore, the affected person may experience fatigue and drowsiness, even with adequate rest, intolerance to cold, swelling caused by excess fluids and weight gain. It’s as if the body works more slowly, due to the lack of necessary hormones.

The main cause is autoimmune. Which means that the body itself generates antibodies that interfere with the functioning of the thyroid. To treat the condition, it is possible to use medication and perform hormone replacement, in addition to being necessary for the patient to eat well and have healthy lifestyle habits, such as iodine intake in the correct measure. Under no circumstances is self-medication and abandonment of professional follow-up, essential for successful treatment, recommended.

hyperthyroidism

On the other hand, hyperthyroidism is characterized by the excess of T3 and T4 hormones in the body, which also negatively impacts the body. There is the possibility that it is autoimmune, like hypothyroidism, but it can also be caused by an autonomous production. Doctor Brenda Leal reports that symptoms include tachycardia, tremors in the extremities, clammy skin due to excessive sweating, heat intolerance, insomnia, irritability and weight loss even with increased food intake.

Treatment is not generalized, it depends on what led to this increased production of hormones. In some cases, medications are used to regulate heart rate, tremors and other symptoms that directly affect the quality of life of the patient affected by the problem. In association with these, drugs for hormonal control can be used with appropriate dosage for the clinical picture. There may also be surgery to remove the thyroid, either part or all of it.

thyroid nodules

Most nodules are benign and are only removed in specific circumstances, as was the case with actor Bruno Gagliasso, who removed a non-cancerous cyst and did not require a long and complex treatment. “In some cases, they can be identified during the physical examination, with touch, but most are discovered through imaging of the cervical region, such as an ultrasound”, explains endocrinologist Bruna Borges.

increased risk

Brenda Leal informs that the factors that lead to the appearance of problems, such as nodules, are related to Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, genetic predisposition, and lack of iodine in the diet. Therefore, greater care should be taken if there are already cases in the family of thyroid disorders and a more frequent screening of possible problems. In addition, food is essential to prevent a number of diseases and imbalances, both in the thyroid and in the rest of the body.

Apart from basic care, Bruna Borges warns: “There is a prevalence in the development of thyroid nodules in women, and the incidence increases with advancing age”. Thus, routine examinations are essential, as early intervention is always preferable, thus avoiding further complications and worsening of possible symptoms.

Another point of attention, according to the professional, is that there are several “triggers” for the development of a thyroid disease. “The three main villains of our thyroid health are environmental toxins, inflammatory foods and nutritional deficiencies. A significant part of these exposures are cumulative in our body, the degree of interference will depend on the sensitivity of each one, in addition to genetic predisposition “, explains Bruno.

Modern and minimally invasive technique

According to Rodrigo Gobbo, medical director of the Interventional Medicine Center at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, about 40% of the population will have a thyroid nodule during their lifetime. “Fortunately, the overwhelming majority are benign nodules, between 90% and 95%”, adds the doctor. Taking into account that a good portion of people may develop nodules, since 2018 Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein has been using the radiofrequency ablation technique to provide a less invasive treatment that brings more quality of life to patients.

“The technique is included in a group of ablative therapies known as thermal, that is, in which we manage to obtain the death of the treated tissue, in this case the thyroid nodules, through lethal temperature extremes specifically in the treated areas, and with great and necessary precision”, describes Gobbo. Precision is a differential of the method, which manages, with less time to perform and without general anesthesia, to preserve the healthy portion of the thyroid, thus avoiding the demand for lifelong hormone replacement, in case there was an invasive surgery removing or injuring part of the gland.

“In the case of cancers, our goal is a 100% reduction in up to 18 months”, says Antônio Rahal, an interventional radiologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. He explains that in South Korean studies, with a greater number of patients, as the country has been using the technique for longer, the results are encouraging, with patients free of malignancy and with thyroid preservation.

This therapeutic efficacy described by the specialist is such that the treatment is being studied for problems other than the nodules, especially for patients with high surgical risk. In addition, Antônio Rahal reports that another relevant scenario is that of patients who underwent surgery and had recurrence or even metastases detected in cervical lymph nodes, where ablation has had “excellent results in well-selected cases”.

expert’s word

What are the main disorders and problems that can affect the thyroid?

These are hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroiditis, nodules, and thyroid cancer. Hypothyroidism is characterized by a low production of hormones, the main cause of which is autoimmune (Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism). Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, occurs due to excess thyroid hormones, which can be of autoimmune cause (Graves disease) or by an autonomous production. Thyroiditis is an inflammation of the gland that can evolve with hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism or even without changing its function. Thyroid nodules are relatively common and the vast majority are benign. Through the ultrasound exam, we can evaluate the characteristics of the nodules and the need or not for biopsy. The diagnosis of cancer is made by biopsy, and treatment is surgical.

Is there a proper diet for those who have a thyroid imbalance?

Some foods can improve the quality of life in patients with hypothyroidism, while others can worsen it. Excessive salt, for example, which is enriched in iodine by law, can disrupt the functioning of the thyroid. A good diet includes whole grains, raw foods, nuts, fruits and vegetables. However, it is not possible to control hypothyroidism, for example, with food alone. Hormone replacement should be implemented in conjunction with proper medical supervision.

Regarding thyroid nodules, when discovered, what are the possibilities of treatment for the patient and what care should be taken?

The vast majority of nodules are benign. Through ultrasound we can observe some characteristics that draw attention to the malignancy, including its size. If you have a set of these characteristics, we request a biopsy. And if the nodule is not suspicious, we just follow up, usually annually, with ultrasound. A characteristic that the patient can follow and observe is if there is growth of the nodule.

Brenda Leal is an endocrinologist at the Invitta clinic

*Intern under the supervision of Sibele Negromonte