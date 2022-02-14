Will every elderly person need a food supplement? What are the most common? – 02/14/2022

The natural process of aging causes a series of changes in the body that include the need to ingest more nutrients to maintain good health. However, reduced appetite, slower digestion, dysphagia, which causes swallowing difficulties, and dental problems, among other consequences of age, impact food consumption and, consequently, important substances such as proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and even calories. Therefore, to prevent weight loss and muscle mass, supplementation is often indicated by doctors and nutritionists.

But not every elderly person will need it. Supplementary indication through industrialized products or homemade recipes is performed when consumption is less than 70% of the daily recommendations via food.

Another indication of supplementation is when weight loss occurs, around 10% in the last six months, without changes in lifestyle habits, such as diet or physical activity. When the loss is 5% of the total weight in three months, the indication is also made, says Simone Fiebrantz Pinto, president of the department of gerontology at SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology).

For the prescription of the best supplement it is necessary to make an evaluation. According to Vanessa Vieira Lourenço Costa, nutritionist, professor at the Faculty of Nutrition at UFPA (Federal University of Pará), factors that influence malnutrition include:

Changes secondary to aging: visual, smell and taste impairment, reduced teeth, decreased gastric secretion, immunodeficiency, difficulty in eating, sequelae of neurological diseases, anorexia of the elderly, vitamin and/or microelement deficiency and hormonal changes.

Socioeconomic issues: lower income, loneliness, isolation.

Associated diseases: infections, osteoporosis, heart and kidney failure, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, intestinal malabsorption of nutrients.

Drug interactions: due to drugs that alter appetite, digestion, metabolism, nutrient utilization and excretion, and changes in dietary pattern.

When a deficiency is found, the use of nutritional supplies is advised. “In general, the elderly have a deficiency, especially in protein intake, related to beef, pork, poultry or fish”, explains Nelson Iucif Junior, responsible for the geriatrics department at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology).

To get an idea, adults need, on average, to consume 0.8 to 1 g of protein per kilogram of weight. “For people over 60, the recommendation is 1.2 to 1.5 g/kg to improve immunity and maintain the pasta muscle”, explains Pinto.

Thus, it is verified, initially, if the consumption is adequate, since they are fundamental for the formation of muscle mass. “If there is a lack of other substances, it is necessary to add nutrients to avoid a series of problems, including low immunity that can lead to a more delicate condition. Deficiencies can be corrected with food and supplementation. Once the adjustment is made, after a period, it is verified how the indexes are to maintain or not – if the food is in agreement”, guides Junior.

How to use

There are a variety of brands and compositions, including flavored and unflavored versions. These second ones make it easy to add to foods and other preparations.

As well as the correct indication, following the instructions is essential, because improper use does not bring the expected result. “In many cases, the ready-to-eat product is the best solution, avoiding economic waste”, says Pinto.

You should also pay attention at the time of consumption so as not to disturb the next meal, so the guidance of a nutritionist is important to establish the dosage and time.

The evaluation of a doctor and/or nutritionist is essential to know if the elderly person needs supplementation Image: iStock

Regulation of supplements

According to Anvisa (Health Surveillance Agency), food supplements are not medicines and, therefore, are not used to treat, prevent or cure diseases. They are intended for healthy people and the purpose is to provide nutrients, bioactive substances, enzymes or probiotics in addition to food.

This category was created in 2018 to ensure access to safe and quality products, and it includes foods for athletes, pregnant women, vitamin and mineral supplements. On the Anvisa website, it is possible to consult information about the normative instruction IN nº 76/2020 that provides for the updating of the lists of constituents, limits of use, claims and complementary labeling of food supplements.

“Supplements sold in pharmacies for the elderly are within the law and, for those who are not, there is a legal deadline for adjustment. Food can be prescribed by doctors and nutritionists. And some also by biomedical doctors. % of daily needs, it is no longer a supplement and becomes a drug dose”, guides the president of SBGG’s gerontology department. In this case, the prescription must be made by a doctor.

homemade recipes

It is possible to elaborate nutritional complementation in an artisanal way to be added at the time of cooking meals, increasing, for example, the protein support. Pinto suggests the homemade preparation of recipes such as cubed beef broth. A quantity of meat is cooked, which can be chuck, muscle, soft coxão, with seasonings and a succulent broth is made. The stew is processed and can be packed in ice cube trays to be frozen and added during the cooking of beans or other dishes, thus increasing the amount of protein in the meal.

It is also possible to prepare concentrates from vegetable protein sources, such as peas and chickpeas.

Another alternative is to add powdered milk to yogurts or smoothies. Just dilute a double amount of the powdered item to just a liquid portion. Thus, the nutritional value is raised to two servings, and the intake corresponds to only one. With this, nutritional intake is increased, in amounts that they can ingest.

Tips for healthy eating

Healthy eating is essential for the elderly, and should be based on in natura and minimally processed ingredients, avoiding ultra-processed ones, according to Costa. She lists some basic attributes for healthy eating:

Physical and financial accessibility: prefer fresh and regionally produced fruits and vegetables.

prefer fresh and regionally produced fruits and vegetables. Flavor: use less refined products, explore creativity and always use varied vegetables and grains.

use less refined products, explore creativity and always use varied vegetables and grains. Variety: eating different types of food provides different nutrients and avoids monotony in the diet.

eating different types of food provides different nutrients and avoids monotony in the diet. Color : the more colorful the dish, the richer it is in vitamins and minerals, in addition to making the meal more attractive.

: the more colorful the dish, the richer it is in vitamins and minerals, in addition to making the meal more attractive. Harmony: pay attention to the quantity and quality of food consumed to achieve adequate nutrition.

pay attention to the quantity and quality of food consumed to achieve adequate nutrition. Health security: food must be safe for consumption, that is, it must not contain contaminants of a biological, physical or chemical nature, which could compromise the health of the individual or the population, so care in consumption outside the home must be redoubled.

Sources: Nelson Iucif Juniorspecialist in geriatrics and nutrology and responsible for the geriatrics department at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology); Simone Fiebrantz Pintonutritionist specializing in clinical nutrition, collective health and gerontology and president of the gerontology department at SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology); Vanessa Vieira Lourenço Costanutritionist, professor at the Faculty of Nutrition at UFPA (Federal University of Pará), has experience in post-bariatric surgery nutrition, management in hospital nutrition, nutritional therapy, obesity and nutrition in gastrointestinal diseases.