With a free-kick goal from Arrascaeta, Flamengo thrashes Nova Iguaçu in Carioca – 02/13/2022

After beating Audax, Flamengo scored its second consecutive victory today (13) by beating Nova Iguaçu 5-0, with goals from Gustavo Henrique, Arrascaeta, Gabigol, Pedro and Diego, in a game valid for Carioca. In a beautiful kick, the Uruguayan scored his first free-kick goal for Rubro-Negro.

At Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda, Rubro-negro asserted its superiority from the beginning and showed signs of evolution in relation to Paulo Sousa’s game ideas.

In the next round, Fla will face Madureira on Wednesday (16th), at 3:30 pm, in Conselheiro Galvão. On the same day, the team from Baixada catches Fluminense.

Who did well: Rodinei gives option on the wing

Cast as a winger in the scheme with a line of three defenders, Rodinei was a good attacking alternative for the red-black team. Shirt 22 had a lot of space in the corridor and took advantage in practically all the individual matches he had. Players like João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Arrascaeta also did well.

Good start! Fabricio Bruno debuts well Fabricio Bruno debuts for Flamengo Image: Marcelo Cortes/CRF

Newcomer of the night, Fabrício Bruno made a correct debut without any scares. Playing on the right side in the line of three defenders, he was precise in the passes and had no problems to hold the opponent’s attack.

Flamengo: test well used

Faced with the fragility of the opponent, Fla took advantage of the match to test the assimilation to Paulo Sousa’s game plan. The team has already shown more fluidity in the scheme with three men in the back line and also in the role of the wingers. The red-blacks scored Nova Iguaçu on top and created spaces from the moves. Paulo Sousa took the opportunity to keep the rotation and balance the mileage of the players before the time for the bigger challenges.

Nova Iguaçu: early goal dismantles the team

Nova Iguaçu came in willing to score strong and try to surprise Fla with their speed after a steal. Gustavo Henrique’s goal, with only three minutes into the game, undid the team’s initial idea, which had to leave with more appetite and left many spaces, especially on the left side of the defense. The team fought a lot, but they couldn’t bring danger to Rubro-negro other than a beautiful head from Samuel that Hugo went to get.

Chronology

At 3 minutes into the game, Gustavo Henrique took advantage of Arrascaeta’s cross, headed and opened the scoring. At 37, Arrascaeta took a free-kick and widened. At 26 of the second half, Gabigol, took a penalty and scored the third. At 39, Pedro received from Gabigol and scored one more. At 43, Fla exchanged passes until Diego shot and closed the account.

end of fast

With Arrascaeta’s goal, Flamengo broke a small fast. Fla hasn’t scored a free-kick goal in Cariocas for almost 4 years. The last time had been on 7/3/18, when the team beat Boavista 3-0. On that occasion, Diego and Paquetá did it.

Provocation

“Palmeiras doesn’t have a World Cup”: After the fourth red-black goal, Flamengo fans provoked Palmeiras, who lost to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

better field

After a period of rain that punished Raulino de Oliveira’s field, the dry days helped to improve the conditions of the lawn, which was much better in tonight’s game.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO x NOVA IGUAÇU

Competition: Carioca Championship

Place: Raulino de Oliveira Stadium, in Volta Redonda (RJ)

Day: February 13, 2022, Sunday

Time: 7pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Yuri Elino Ferreira da Cruz

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa and Wallace Muller Barros Santos

goals: Gustavo Henrique, at 3 minutes of the first half; Arrascaeta, in the 37th minute of the first half; Gabigol, in the 26th minute of the second half; Pedro, in the 39th minute of the second half; Diego, in the 43rd minute of the second half

Yellow cards: Gabigol, Gustavo Henrique (FLA); Andrey, Luis Henrique (NOV)

Red cards:-

Flamengo: Hugo Souza; Léo Pereira (Pedro), Gustavo Henrique (Filipe Luís) and Fabrício Bruno; Rodinei, Willian Arão, João Gomes (Diego), Everton Ribeiro (Renê) and Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Marinho (Vitinho). Technician: Paulo Sousa

New Iguaçu: Luis Henrique; Gabriel Pinheiro, Leonardo, Rafinha (Carlinhos) and Gilberto; Abuda (Dieguinho), Vinícius and Andrey (Luã Lúcio); Gabriel Luiz, Vandinho (Gabriel Santana) and Samuel (João Pedro). Technician: Carlos Victor