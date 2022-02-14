With support from the crowd, Palmeiras arrives at the Academy after the World Cup | palm trees

Palmeiras is in São Paulo after the defeat to Chelsea, last Saturday, in Abu Dhabi, for the Club World Cup final.

The Verdão delegation arrived at Guarulhos airport around 1:30 pm and went by bus to the Football Academy.

1 of 4 Palmeiras fans at the Football Academy — Photo: Felipe Ruiz Palmeiras fans at the Football Academy — Photo: Felipe Ruiz

The group was welcomed by about 100 fans at the training center. The athletes received shouts of encouragement from the people of Palmeiras who concentrated in front of the main portal of the Academy. Luan’s name was one of the most shouted. The player committed the penalty that resulted in Chelsea’s second goal.

The screams for the defender continued the moment he left CT by car. The player opened the window and waved to the fans.

Two boys carried posters to support Luan and to ask for coach Abel Ferreira to stay.

Luan has his name screamed by the Palmeiras fans at the Football Academy

As was the case when boarding for the World Cup, a barrier was set up with guardrails to isolate the area and facilitate bus access to the venue.

2 of 4 Palmeiras fans at the Academy — Photo: Felipe Ruiz Palmeiras fans at the Academy — Photo: Felipe Ruiz

The players were released by the technical commission and will be reintroduced on Tuesday. Palmeiras enters the field next Wednesday, against Ferroviária, at 19h, away from home, for Paulistão.

3 of 4 Palmeiras fans at the Football Academy — Photo: Henrique Toth Palmeiras fans at the Football Academy — Photo: Henrique Toth

See how Palmeiras arrived at the Football Academy