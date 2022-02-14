World Stocks Fall on Russia-Ukraine Tensions; low ore and more issues that will move the market today

The main global stock markets operate lower this Monday (14) amid growing concerns about Ukraine and awaiting the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), after US inflation data increased the stakes of a more intense monetary tightening starting at the next Fed meeting in March.

US inflation came in above expectations. It was 7.5% in the 12 months ended in January, renewing the highest level in 40 years. The news fueled speculation that the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in March, which was reflected in markets as expectations of monetary policy tightening tend to dampen investors’ appetite for risky assets.

Amidst the bets of a more forceful monetary tightening, Jerome Powell speaks tomorrow, before the minutes of the FOMC and the American retail sales, against the backdrop of the threat of a war with the possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Western leaders have threatened severe sanctions against Russia in the event of any incursions into Ukraine, while leaders continue to seek diplomatic solutions. The Kremlin has denied any intention to invade its neighbour, accusing Washington of fueling “hysteria”.

Here, the agenda of domestic indicators is weak, but with important balance sheets, such as that of Banco do Brasil today (14), after the markets closed.

In the political field, the Senate is due to vote on Tuesday (15) two projects that aim to reduce fuel prices, one of them involving the creation of a compensation account with dividends from Petrobras, and abroad.

1. World Scholarships

United States

U.S. futures fell on Monday morning as investors continued to monitor developing tensions between Ukraine and Russia and possible interest rate hikes by the Fed.

The moves follow a difficult week for equities, which have been pressured by a higher-than-expected inflation report and fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

A phone call over the weekend between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which Biden tried to dissuade Putin from attacking Ukraine failed to make a headway.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.72%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.84%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.96%

Asia

Major Asian markets also retreated on Monday, with Japan leading the way in losses as investors weighed in on tensions in Ukraine and the worsening Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.98%

Nikkei (Japan), -2.23%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.41%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.57%

Europe

European markets retreated sharply on Monday as investors continued to follow tensions in Ukraine and comments from US Federal Reserve officials on the interest rate outlook.

Several countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion, with US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan warning on Sunday that the Kremlin has accelerated its extraordinary military buildup over the course of the war. country border in the last 10 days.

FTSE 100 (UK), -1.91%

DAX (Germany), -3.16%

CAC 40 (France), -3.45%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -3.60%

commodities

Oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years on Monday on fears that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger US and European sanctions that would halt exports from the world’s biggest producer in an already tight market, but now they operate in slight decline.

Ore, in turn, has another day of significant decline, with Dalian futures down more than 6%, with traders worried about warnings from the country’s regulators against recent price movements. In addition to the warnings, China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange announced a transaction fee increase for iron ore futures contracts for February-May deliveries in an apparent move to cool the rally.

China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Friday that teams will be sent to the commodity exchange and major ports to examine iron ore inventories and trading on the spot markets. and futures.

WTI Oil, +0.23%, at $93.31 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.20% at $94.53 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 6.84% to 776.50 yuan, equivalent to US$122.09

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.78% a US$ 42,120.73 (compared to the quote from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In a week empty of economic indicators in Brazil, the focus is turned abroad. On Wednesday (16), the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of the last meeting of its Open Market Committee (FOMC), which decided, for the time being, to maintain historically low interest rates in the country. .

The document may bring new indications about the next steps in the cycle of interest rate hikes in the US, scheduled to begin next month. With every FOMC minute, the Federal Reserve’s tone has been more hawkish and market-teasing.

As a result, expectations for interest rate hikes increased. Now, some analysts are already starting to fan 0.5 percentage point at the March meeting. And then another five or seven sequential highs.

Brazil

8:25 am: Central Bank releases Focus Bulletin, with analysts’ expectations on indicators such as inflation, interest rates and GDP

Check out the projections of this Monday’s Focus Bulletin for the Brazilian economy:

* 2022 IPCA: projection went from 5.44% last week to 5.50%

* 2023 IPCA: expectation remained with an increase of 3.50%

*2022 GDP: projection remained up 0.30%

*2023 GDP: forecast to increase from 1.53% to 1.5%

*Selic for 2022: projection from 11.75% to 12.25%

*Selic for 2023: maintenance at 8.00%

*Exchange rate for 2022: from BRL 5.60 per dollar last week to BRL 5.58

*Exchange rate for 2023: from BRL 5.50 per dollar to BRL 5.45

3pm: Weekly trade balance

USA

10:30 am: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard gives an interview to CNBC

Europe

1:15 pm – speech by the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, at the bloc’s Parliament

Japan

20:50: Quarterly and annual GDP variation.

3. Covid

Brazil recorded 314 deaths and 54,220 new cases of Covid in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 880, an increase of 56% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 135,205, which represents a drop of 28% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 152,516,096 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 70.99% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 169,180,966 people, which represents 78.75% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 55,970,747 people, or 26.05% of the population.

4. Senate remains focused on alternatives to contain fuel hikes

The agenda of the Federal Senate remains focused on the discussion of proposals to contain the increase in fuel prices. Parliamentarians mobilized to vote on two important texts. Today (14), a meeting of leaders is scheduled for the rapporteur Jean Prates (PT) to present his ideas. The meeting will decide whether the measures will have the necessary support for approval on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro says he works with Petrobras to reduce fuel prices

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Saturday that he works with Petrobras to reduce the value of fuels “in a legal way”. Even so, the Chief Executive again denies that he will interfere in the state-owned company’s pricing policy.

“We are trying, in a legal way, together with the president of Petrobras, the directors, presidents of the councils, to see what can be done to produce oil, diesel and gasoline in particular, as cheaply as possible at the end of the line”, declared the president in an interview with former governor of Rio de Janeiro Anthony Garotinho (PROS) on Rádio Tupi.

The jump in fuel prices has impacted inflation and, consequently, the government’s popularity in an election year. Bolsonaro often criticizes Petrobras’ pricing policy, which ties fuel prices to oil prices on the international market.

Economic team wants to link IPI reduction to gasoline tax cut

The Ministry of Economy wants to link the reduction of the rates of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), one of the main demands of the industry, to the size of the tax waiver with the proposal that is approved to relieve fuel. Among the members of the economic team, according to Estadão/Broadcast, the feeling is that, despite being different measures, the fiscal space, currently limited, is the same. Thus, there is no gap to lose revenue at both ends.

The IPI cut, in the view of the members of the ministry, covers the economy as a whole, unlike the exemption of fuels that, in the limit, may not have the expected effect, since the price of gasoline, diesel and ethanol also depends on other factors, mainly external ones.

Bolsonaro maintains trip to Russia

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) trip to Russia is currently on the Planalto Palace’s agenda. Bolsonaro is due to depart for Moscow today, with an expected arrival on Tuesday in the Russian capital.

5. Corporate Radar

The corporate news on Monday (14) highlights the disclosure of the balance sheets of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Raízen (RAIZ4), Engie (ENGI11), Itaúsa (ITSA4), and São Martinho (SMTO3).

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) will release its results for the fourth quarter of 2021, after the market closes. The consensus is a recurring net income of R$ 4.97 billion in the quarter.

NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3) and Hapvida (HAPV3)

As of this Monday (14), the shares of NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3) will no longer be traded on the Stock Exchange. The shares will be merged into Hapvida (HAPV3) and investors who had GNDI3 shares will receive the HPAV3 shares on Wednesday (16).

In addition, NotreDame Intermédica communicated that, as part of the transaction for the business combination with Hapvida (HAPV3), the members of the board of directors Plínio Villares Musetti, T. Devin O’Reilly, Christopher Riley Gordon, Irlau Machado Filho, On February 11, Ana Paula de Assis Bogus, Michel David Freund and José Luiz Teixeira Rossi presented their resignations from their respective positions.

