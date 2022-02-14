young girl was killed and buried in horse pit

Authorities in the state of Colorado, in the United States, on Monday found the remains of Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old aspiring model who had been missing since 2012.

According to the US website People, police say the crime was committed by Joel Hollendorfer, 46, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. He was also accused of tampering with evidence of the crime, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Kara Nichols’ remains were found in a garbage bag that had been buried in a horse pit on Hollendorfer’s parents’ farm.

Joel Hollendorfer was arrested on charges of killing Kara Nichols Image: Facebook/Justice for Kara Nichols

An arrest affidavit reveals that Kara was working as an escort when she disappeared. Text messages checked by police show one that she and Hollendorfer would have a sexual encounter on the family’s property. The accused denies having gone there.

In 2014, two years after the young woman’s disappearance, sniffer dogs indicated a number of spots that had not been excavated on the Hollendorfer property. The accused’s mother, Betty, said the family’s animals were buried at the site in question.

Joel Hollendorfer’s ex-wife, who was not named, confirmed to police in January this year that her former partner had committed the crime.

“He hired an escort, and while having sex with her in his car, he accidentally strangled her to death,” he said.

According to his ex-wife, Hollendorfer also confessed to the murder to his parents, who helped to cover up the crime.

Kara Nichols’ remains were rescued in one of the areas of the farm where the dogs sniffed around for nearly a decade. Joel Hollenforder’s mother said her favorite horse was buried there.