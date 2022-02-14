‘You’re lying’ · TV News

After killing Elisa (Larissa Manoela), Matias (Antonio Calloni) will gradually go crazy and will be tormented by his daughter’s hallucinations in Beyond the Illusion. The rich man will see the ghost of his firstborn during the trial of Davi (Rafael Vitti), who will be blamed for the crime in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “Why are you lying?”, the young woman will ask her father in delirium.

The judge will be charged for the slander in the scenes that will air this Tuesday (15) in the plot of Alessandra Poggi. To cover up the fact that he accidentally shot his own daughter, the magistrate will forge evidence and manipulate the investigating officer to frame the magician.

Unable to defend himself, David will be unjustly arrested for the death of his beloved and forced to follow a completely manipulated trial. Matias, then, will follow up with the false statement:

The surprise came when Elisa arrived and saw that the young man was a big bandit. She ended the romance instantly, and then he demanded her bracelet to leave. As Elisa didn’t want to hand over anything else, he took the gun from me and shot the girl.

The judge, however, will hear the voice of the firstborn during her testimony. At the back of the courtroom, Elisa will appear all bloodied: “Daddy! Daddy”, she will call her. The bastard will swallow hard and continue his lying talk.

Elisa’s ghost won’t get tired and will put pressure on Violeta’s husband (Malu Galli). “Why are you lying?”, she will ask in the hallucination. Matias will be quite disturbed by the sight and will have a panic attack in the middle of the trial. “No! No! Get out of here, get out of here, get out of here! Get away! Get away!”, he will scream, stunned.

