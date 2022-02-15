30% of infected elderly can develop sequelae

A study developed by an American health plan and published in scientific journal The BMJpointed out that, of every 100 elderly people infected by Covid-19, 32 developed a complication in the months following the infection.

The survey was conducted in 2020, during the period of the first wave of the coronavirus, and uses data from people aged 65 and over who use prescription drugs. For the research, UnitedHealth Group monitored information collected from tests taken by people infected before April 1, 2020.

+ Ômicron: see which symptoms indicate that it is necessary to take the Covid test

For comparison, three groups were listed with data from elderly people who did not have Covid until that moment, but were receiving some medication: a comparison group in 2020 (87,337 thousand people); another group receiving medical treatment in 2019 (88,070 people); and another with viral disease in the lower respiratory tract (73,490).

The data showed that among the group of elderly people with medical follow-up in 2020 and those infected with the coronavirus, patients with Covid-19 were more likely to develop diseases such as respiratory failure (7.55%), high blood pressure (4.43%) , fatigue (5.66%) and diagnoses with a mental health problem (2.5%) than those not infected. The results were similar when comparing the 2020 infected with the 2019 elderly group.

Among people with respiratory problems, only symptoms such as respiratory failure, dementia and fatigue were more likely to appear (2.39%, 0.71% and 0.18% respectively) among those infected after the acute phase of Covid.

The researchers recorded all conditions that developed 21 days after the initial diagnosis of Covid-19 (critical stage of infection). In the next stage of the study, the excessive risks of conditions triggered by the disease were calculated over 120 days (4 months) with cuts between age, race and sex, in addition to information on patients who required hospitalization to treat the disease.

Hospitalized people had a higher risk of developing some sequel. Other groups that also showed post-infection problems had the following profiles: men, black people, over 75 years old.

“Our results can help anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for resource use,” the authors pointed out.

