34-inch 175Hz Alienware QD-OLED monitor is now priced

Officially announced during CES 2022, the 34-inch QD-OLED monitor produced by Alienware is already priced — which, like other company products, is not exactly affordable. According to the manufacturer, the model AW3423DW will hit US stores for $1,299a value that reaches more than BRL 6.7 thousand in the current conversion.

The main novelty of the product is the use of a panel QD-OLEDwhat combines quantum dot technology with traditional OLED panels. According to the manufacturer, this guarantees intense black tones and a higher maximum brightness, without this implying color distortions – however, the possibility of burn-in remains a reality.

The Alienware AW3423DW features a 24:10 aspect screen with a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 175 Hzwhen using a DisplayPort cable — according to the manufacturer, when using an HDMI cable the maximum refresh rate is reduced to 100 Hz. Other details include Display HDR 400 certification and a curvature of 1800R.

Monitor hits stores from March

The Alienware AW3423DW’s QD and OLED technologies are combined through a layer that serves as a filter that converts blue light from the OLED to green, red, and blue subpixels. According to the manufacturer, this allows more light to reach the user’s eyes, which results in improved viewing angles.

The product also supports technology NVIDIA’s G-Sync Ultimate and four configurable AlienFX OLED lighting points. The device also works as a USB hub (with input for four devices) and has a headphone jack — the HDMI 2.0 connection unfortunately does not follow the 2.0 format.



To top it off, the company offers a redesigned support base, which promises to facilitate the management of connected cables. According to TweakTown, the product should officially hit stores in the United States from March 29 this year, but pages like TechPower Up only indicate a launch scheduled for Northern Hemisphere Spring, which runs from March 20 to June 21.

Source: TechPowerUp, TweakTown