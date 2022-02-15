5 healthy tips that will improve your diet at home office

The pandemic put us in a situation where numerous processes were accelerated, and one of them was the adherence to remote work. And one of the biggest challenges that people who do home office have is the quality of food.

Frozen meals and calorie snacks have taken over the refrigerators of many homes due to their practicality and the difficulty of reconciling work at home with meal times.

In addition, working and having all the food available at home can often end up becoming a trigger to eat more in an attempt to reduce period anxiety. Thinking about helping you eat better, we’ve separated tips for you to eat well, once and for all.

5 easy tips for you to eat better

Take snacks, stuffed cookies and soda from your pantry

What you don’t have at your disposal, you consume less. Think with me, if you don’t have stuffed cookies in your closet at home, you’ll hardly stop your work to go get it.

On the contrary, having nuts, dried fruits, cookies and fruits available at home increases the chance of you consuming these foods. And well, you know they are great for your health.

Have a time to eat

Your food needs to be at a specific time, otherwise it makes your work at home office a mess. Just like in a company, you need to set organized times to take a break to eat.

Having water at your disposal in addition to improving your body’s hydration levelwhich consequently will improve your concentration level, will help you not to eat just because “food is available”.

Make your food in advance

Get in the habit of assembling your food well in advance. If you’re in the habit of eating on the fly, it’s almost certain that you’ll be eating super-processed things, rather than real food.

Setting up your warm-ups in advance helps you stay on track and your work flows better.

When it’s time to eat, go to the kitchen.

Your brain needs to understand that, despite being at home, you are working. So, just as it is not advisable to work in your pajamas, it is also interesting that you avoid eating in front of the computer.

Eating with your cell phone, TV or computer makes you have an unconscious feeding, where you are, literally just swallowing the food. And well, we know that swallowing food without thinking about it can be harmful, both due to the lack of adequate chewing, as well as the lack of perception of the moment of satiety, making you eat a lot more than you need.

As you can see, it’s not very difficult to eat well, but it does require attention and willingness, which your body will reward with improved health and performance at work.