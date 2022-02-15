6 Diabetes Myths and Truths You Need to Know

The elevation of glucose blood, also known as hyperglycemiais primarily responsible for the emergence of diabetes. According to information from the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology (SBEM), the chronic disease occurs due to defects in insulin secretion (a hormone produced by the pancreas).

The main causes for the onset of the disease are sedentary lifestyle and poor diet. The endocrinologist and Communications coordinator of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes (SBD), Fernando Valente, declared that the diet is fundamental in controlling the disease, but it is necessary to pay attention to the fake news or untruths about this condition so as not to fall into traps.

6 myths and truths about diabetes

Find out below what is myth or truth about the disease and what precautions should be taken:

1. Tea helps control diabetes – Truth

Depending on the tea, such as cinnamon, for example, it is possible to help control diabetes. That’s because they help reduce blood glucose and can be incorporated into the diet.

2. People with diabetes cannot eat fruit – Myth

Fructose, when ingested in a controlled way, does not harm the health of people with diabetes. The tip of medical experts is to prefer the most fibrous, such as orange, pear, apple and lemon. Those with a higher fat content, such as avocado, for example, are also good options.

3. The consumption of honey at will – Myth

Honey is a natural and very nutritious substance. But, just like fruits, you need to be careful with consumption. That’s because the food has a high content of glucose and fructose, which can be harmful for people with diabetes.

4. Social drinking is allowed – Truth

Yes, but with moderation and attention. The consumption of alcoholic beverages is not totally prohibited, but it can be dangerous for patients who use insulin or other medications. In this case, the tip is to look for a specialist to evaluate each case.

5. It is not allowed to eat any type of candy – Myth

Sweets, as well as honey and fruits, can be consumed by diabetics, but in moderation. But care should be even greater, as these foods will hardly have fiber in their composition. The most recommended thing is to closely evaluate each case and make adequate food planning, without causing risks to the patient’s health.

6. Light, diet and zero products are allowed – Myth

Foods considered to be dietetic can carry more calories compared to normal ones. This is because components are included in its composition to make the products tastier. And this can pose a great risk for people with diabetes, who are susceptible to metabolic diseases and cholesterol.