9 Mediterranean dream hotels that will open in 2022

Dreaming of a beach vacation? with a series of new luxury hotels ready to open across the Mediterranean, 2022 will have many options. Here are the nine most anticipated new Mediterranean hotels this year, from Mallorca to Mykonos and Capri to Tel Aviv.

Opening in April, the team behind the superb boutique hotel El Llorenç Parc de la Mar de Mallorca brings you their newest development, El Vicenç de la Mar. While El Llorenç is situated in the old town of Palma de Mallorca, El Vicenç boasts an enviable beachfront location in Cala Molins, on Mallorca’s north coast, with its azure waters and spectacular views of the Tramuntana mountains. It has two restaurants, a multi-tiered rooftop terrace, a 24-seat cinema, and 35 rooms, including five suites, some of which have a private terrace, Jacuzzi and even a private pool.

Few places in Italy embody the Dolce Vita style like the legendary island of Capri. This year, the Oetker Collection is raising the bar by reopening the island’s first hotel – which dates back to 1822 – under its super-chic umbrella. The 50-room Hotel La Palma will be the Oetker Collection’s reimagined incarnation of Capri’s most iconic hotel, which has long welcomed celebrities from around the world. Situated in the midst of vibrant Capri Village, the hotel offers the best of both worlds with Palma Beach Club at Marina Piccola just a short drive away.

Arguably the sunniest Mediterranean destination of all, Tel Aviv is about to get even hotter with the February opening of The David Kempinski Tel Aviv. The Kempinksi group’s first property in Israel is set to raise the bar for local hospitality with its 250 rooms, most with sea views, including 56 suites and a three-story, 445-square-meter penthouse. The hotel invites guests to contemplate the Mediterranean from the Cloud51 rooftop bar, dine at the sophisticated Sereia Restaurant & Lounge or relax at the poolside bar or the lush infinity pool.

La Zambra, Costa del Sol, Spain

Ready to open in June as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, La Zambra is the 2022 re-launch of the Byblos hotel, which became a favorite among jet set and royalty in the late 20th century. Located half an hour from Marbella and 20 minutes from Malaga airport, this new Costa del Sol hot spot will be managed by Marugal and will feature 197 rooms, a selection of bars and restaurants, three swimming pools, two tennis courts, gym, yoga and pilates studio, wellness center with jacuzzi, Turkish bath, sauna and hammam, not to mention a disco and a children’s club.

Just when you thought the Greek island of Santorini couldn’t get any more fabulous, Nobu Hotels comes to take another step. Due to open this spring, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini is the latest addition to the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper. The boutique hotel will house an exclusive Nobu restaurant, full-service spa, fitness center, bi-level infinity pool and five luxurious pool villas, and offers panoramic views of the Caldera and the Aegean Sea from its unique location atop a cliff at Imerovigli.

Opening in April, The Standard de Ibiza is the most anticipated new hotel of the year in the Balearic Islands. Housed in an all-white building, it has bright, eclectic decor and lush landscaping in a property conceived by acclaimed Spanish designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, with interiors by Oskar Kohnen, in collaboration with The Standard’s in-house design team. This new amusement park for adults has 67 rooms and suites, a street-level restaurant, panoramic rooftop bar and pool, and a separate 14-room house ideal for groups of friends.

Marbella may be best known for its clubs, designer boutiques and chic beach resorts, but there’s a quieter, more elegant side to the Spanish jet-setter’s paradise. Located in one of the most beautiful historic squares in Marbella, El Castillo is the third property of the local hospitality group La Ciudadela Marbella and the only hotel situated within the historic walls of the old town. Combining contemporary design and original historic details, it’s the perfect place to explore the real Marbella, with its flowery alleys, sunny squares, local artisans and superb restaurants.

Cali Mykonos is set to open in June, near the secluded beach of Kalafati, on the eastern end of Greece’s ultra-chic island of Mykonos. Overlooking the deep blue Aegean Sea and its own private beach and a 110-meter infinity pool, Cali Mykonos will feature 40 luxury villas, each with jaw-dropping sea views, a private pool and patio. The hotel has a fleet of yachts and speedboats available for day trips and excursions to other beaches, towns and remote islands nearby, and will also offer private helicopter tours upon request.

With its spectacular beaches and crystal clear waters, Croatia’s Adriatic coast has become a Mediterranean holiday destination to be reckoned with. Now, there’s even more reason to put it at the top of your bucket list with the opening of Palazzo Rainis Hotel & Spa next to Novigrad Marina in idyllic Istria. The hotel is a reconstruction of the former Villa Rainis, which was built around 1900 and is named after the Rainis family who moved from Venice to Novigrad in the 19th century. Part of the Small Luxury Hotels chain, Palazzo Rainis is scheduled to open in March, with 16 rooms and suites, a state-of-the-art spa and the exquisite Croatian restaurant Chemistry.