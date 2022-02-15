A ban on cigarette ads in Switzerland shows decisive power of the population

The headquarters of the world’s largest tobacco companies, such as Philip Morris, British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco, is in Switzerland. The Swiss government collects, according to independent estimates – about US$6 billion (more than R$31 billion) annually from the tobacco industry. Manufacturers and the government united against the proposal to ban cigarette advertising, but the majority of the population said “yes” to the ban in a referendum held on Sunday (13).

According to the new legislation, advertising of cigarettes in places where children and adolescents are accessible is completely prohibited. The rules also apply to electronic cigarettes. Valid for advertisements in the press, on posters, on the internet, in the cinema and during demonstrations.

Today tobacco! Tomorrow, sausage?, says a poster of the campaign against the ban on cigarette advertising, but the majority of the population decided yes. | Playback / Facebook

The vote in Switzerland shows the importance of direct democracy in matters of great public interest and that there are differences in society. The result – 57% of voters approved the initiative to ban cigarette advertisements – also shows that not even the actions of powerful lobbies and the government can impose their interests on the majority of people.

Another demonstration of the strength of society when it is able to decide democratically concerns other issues that were put to a vote in the same referendum: the ban on all animal tests, financial subsidies for the media and the end of stamp duty on capital. own. All three were rejected.

During the campaign, the government defended media subsidies, which have been losing revenue in recent years, the abolition of stamp duty and the “no” to a ban on all animal testing. The majority opposed the government on the first two issues and only voted in accordance with the government’s thesis on the issue of animal testing.

The campaign against banning cigarette advertising was widespread. In several cities in Switzerland, posters appeared with phrases such as “Today tobacco, tomorrow sausages?”. Others said that whoever wanted to ban tobacco advertising today would certainly want to ban alcohol and sugar advertising tomorrow.

The arguments did not have the expected effect. A good part of the population suspected that the tobacco mega-companies were funding the “no” campaign.

The majority who participated in the vote understood that health is more important than economic interests and that it is necessary to protect children and adolescents from smoking.

Switzerland lagged behind many European countries, which had already adopted strict legislation on the advertising of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

“Tobacco is the biggest risk factor for cancer – and preventable. We want to protect children and young people from tobacco! Restricting tobacco advertising is an appropriate measure because the more children and young people come into contact with tobacco advertising, the more likely they are to start smoking.” referendum.

On the other three topics, the majority of voters understood that the ban on animal testing would limit the medical research and development sector, that media subsidies would benefit only a small group of the population and that the abolition of stamp duty would only make it people who are already rich are even richer.