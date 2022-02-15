‘A bumbler in the Kremlin’, says Moro about Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia

Former Minister of Justice and former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro, Podemos’s pre-candidate for the presidency in the 2022 Elections, criticized this Monday (14) the trip of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Russia. The president leaves for the country at 7 pm and has an agenda on Wednesday with Vladimir Putin.

“A bumbler in the Kremlin. Bolsonaro has the incredible ability to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. His inexplicable trip to Russia at this moment antagonizes us with the entire West and is yet another embarrassment for Brazilian diplomacy,” Moro wrote on Twitter.

This morning, Bolsonaro told supporters on his way out of the Planalto that he is going to Russia because Brazil has business to do with the country, especially in the agricultural sector.

The move has been criticized by diplomats and political scientists over Russia’s impending invasion of Ukraine. Government officials have also advised the president to rethink the idea of ​​traveling to Russia at this time, but he has stuck to his plan.

“We now have the trip to Russia, knowing the difficult moment that exists in that region. We have business with them, commercials. Our agribusiness largely depends on their fertilizers, we have issues to deal with on defense, energy, a lot to deal with. We are a sovereign country,” said the president.

Poucas horas depois de chamar Bolsonaro de “trapalhão”, Moro postou no Twitter críticas exatamente ao setor agrícola brasileiro, num novo ataque mirando o pleito de outubro.

“Worrying scenario in agriculture. In addition to raising costs, the government suspended the release of financing, harming farmers in full harvest. This had never happened before. It was a blunder in economic policy, arising from the increase in the Selic rate”, wrote the former judge.

Bolsonaro leaves for Moscow at 7 pm this Monday and is expected to arrive at the end of Tuesday afternoon, without appointments.

The meeting with Putin is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, the 16th, followed by lunch in the Kremlin.

In the afternoon, Bolsonaro has a meeting with the president of the lower house of the Russian Parliament, the Duma, and then a meeting of Brazilian and Russian businessmen. The next day, in the morning, he leaves for Hungary.

