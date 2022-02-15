Actions for lack of medication increase in the Public Defender’s Office and expose shortages in MS · Jornal Midiamax

The lawsuits filed for lack of medicines in the SUS (Unified Health System) in Mato Grosso do Sul expose a problem in the state: the shortage of essential medicines for the health of patients. The Public Defender’s Office of MS files lawsuits for people in economic vulnerability.

According to the coordinator of the Health Center, the public defender Eni Maria Diniz, the agency has received requests that are on the list of standardized medicines from the SUS and that should be delivered by the state government, at Casa da Saúde. here, we are noticing this shortage of medicines due to the actions that are being filed”, she said to the Mediamax newspaper.

The defender explained that the public health system has two different lists for medicines: the standardized ones, which are those provided by the SUS, and the non-standardized ones, which are not yet distributed by the SUS.

In the case of standardized ones, a part is provided by the municipalities, in health units and hospitals. Another portion is the responsibility of the State to provide — in Campo Grande, this distribution is made at the Casa da Saúde. “And there are those that are the responsibility of the Union, which are usually the more expensive cancer medicines”, she quoted to the report.

According to her, it is not possible to estimate in numbers the actions brought by the demand for missing medicines, but the professional guarantees that “they are done daily”. The drugs that are most requested are for diseases of continuous use:

Epilepsy;

Early puberty;

Psychiatric treatments;

Cystic fibrosis (cerebral palsy; microcephaly).

How to apply?

The defender’s office assists people in economic vulnerability and who cannot hire a lawyer. According to the defender, there are cases in which the person has a certain pathology that is not on the list that the drug covers. In this case, the patient can go to the Public Defender’s Office, as well as when the medicine prescribed by the doctor is out of stock.

The patient then will schedule an appointment (click here) in the body and gather documents that prove the need for such medication, such as medical reports, protocols and prescriptions. Once the documents have been delivered and the judge has analyzed and given a favorable opinion, an injunction will be issued for the responsible public administration to provide the remedy.

Defender guarantees cannabidiol-based drug

Suffering from refractory epileptic seizures, a 12-year-old teenager diagnosed with trisomy 11 obtained the right to treatment with a drug based on cannabidiol, after acting by the Public Defender’s Office.

The young man’s mother, a resident of the rural area of ​​Anaurilândia, sought the institution, after finding that other therapeutic lines and medicines provided by the SUS were not guaranteeing success.

Public defender Natanael Claudino de Araújo Junior, responsible for the initial action, at the time, in mid-2021, reiterated that the boy has already made use of several therapeutic regimens provided by SUS, as demonstrated in a medical report. However, he has about one to two seizures a day as a result of epilepsy.

The request for the supply of medication was dismissed in the first instance, despite the favorable opinion of the Public Ministry. With this, public defender Sara Zam Segura Marçal filed an autonomous request for granting early appeal relief for the supply of the drug, according to medical prescription.

This is a seriously ill adolescent, given that Trisomy 11 has evolved to global delay in neuropsychomotor development and refractory epilepsy. In addition, he has hypothyroidism.

“With the lack of medication, seizures are more and more recurrent. After the crises, the teenager becomes very weepy, which has even made it difficult for him to eat, which is why he weighs 19 kilos and needs gastric monitoring,” said Marçal. The Court accepted the request for provisional protection and determined the supply of the drug.