Actor of Hollywood films and series is sentenced to 20 years in prison for pyramid scheme of 3.3 billion reais – Monet

Actor Zach Avery in a scene from Last Moment of Clarity (Photo: Playback)

The American actor Zach Avery was sentenced to 20 years in prison for architecting and managing a pyramid scheme that moves more than US$ 650 million, today the equivalent of more than 3.3 million reais. The artist’s sentence was announced by representatives of the US Department of Justice and reported by The Wrap.

Avery’s $650 million came from people he convinced were investing in the production of films that would be distributed by major Hollywood groups. The actor was also ordered to pay back $230 million to his victims.

“Zachary Horowitz presented himself as a success story in Hollywood,” said one of the authorities responsible for the actor’s case when announcing his sentence.

“He positioned himself as an industry player, through his company… He boasted partnerships with platforms like HBO and Netflix to sell international film distribution rights. But, as his victims eventually discovered, he wasn’t a successful businessman or someone from Hollywood. He just pretended to be someone like that.”

Zach Avery in the 2017 film Curvature (Photo: Playback)

Avery has in his resume the presence in the cast of productions such as the war epic ‘Iron Hearts’ (2014), with Brad Pitt, and the drama ‘Children of Nobody’ (2018).

In September 2021, Avery made a deal with US authorities, admitting his crimes and having his sentence eased. In documents presented by the actor’s lawyers, Horwitz admits to having deceived more than 250 investors, including friends and relatives, in order to maintain his lifestyle.

With the money from his scheme, Avery bought a $5.7 million mansion in Los Angeles, luxury cars and first-class travel tickets, and bankrolled low-budget film production with his cast.

Avery founded 1inMM Capital LLC in 2013, claiming to distribute English-language films to the Latin American market through partnerships. In 2015, he sent his “investors” bottles of Johnny Walker Blue Label whiskey, along with an annual report that said the company had “successfully acquired and distributed 49 films.”

He later claimed, in another report, to have expanded his partnerships to distribute films to Australia and New Zealand. Investors were tricked with promises of a return of up to 40% within a year. As payments were delayed, Avery invented email exchanges with executives to justify his debts.

