African bee interrupts takeoff and delays flight by more than 28 hours

A bee – only one – was responsible for a delay of more than 28 hours on an Angolan TAAG flight.

The TAAG Angola Airlines Boeing 737-700, registration D2-TBJ, in operation for 15 years, was already on the runway at Maputo airport, in Mozambique, ready to take off.



Upon reaching a speed of 80 knots (148 km/h), the crew rejected take-off due to a discrepancy between the indications of the commander’s instruments and the first officer, according to the Aviation Herald.

The pilots managed to safely slow down and returned to the yard.

In a statement, TAAG reported that a bee was found in one of the Pitot tubes, forcing the crew to reject takeoff. Passengers disembarked and were taken to a hotel.

Pitot tubes are instruments similar to an antenna, fixed to the external fuselage, which act as pressure sensors that enable the operation of one of the most important instruments in an airplane: the speedometer.



The aircraft was taken to the maintenance team and departed again the next day after about 28 hours on the ground, arriving in Luanda with a delay of 28:15 hours.

“After the competent technical intervention, the aircraft was declared airworthy, having already made its return flight to Luanda in complete safety”, informs the note, in which the national airline regrets what happened and the inconvenience caused to passengers. said the statement.

