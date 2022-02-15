After hitting Natalia, will Maria be expelled from “BBB 22”?

Maria was aggressive with Natália on “BBB 22” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

The question that doesn’t want to be silent after the game of discord this Monday (14) is: will Maria be expelled from “BBB 22”? The artist hit Natália on the head with a bucket during the dynamic and the public is demanding a position from the station on social networks. The direction of the reality show will reassess the scene and call the legal department so that a decision can be made throughout the day.

If we remember other cases of expulsion in the reality show, we will understand that the best decision is for Maria to leave the game. In “BBB 19”, for example, Hariany Almeida was expelled for pushing Paula von Sperling while she was drunk. The two were friends and Paula defended Hary, but the network did not back down. In 2016, Ana Paula Renault, protagonist of the season, gave Renan Oliveira a graze slap in the face, while she was drunk, and also left the reality show. The two even commented on the case of Maria:

Most cases of aggression at “BBB” happened at parties and the broadcaster announced the expulsion the next day, after invoking the legal department. This is what is expected to happen to Maria in “BBB 22”. At around 8 am, the Globoplay broadcast cut the cameras in the room and the confessional. Everything indicates that the sister is talking to the direction about what happened.

Thaddeus drew attention

During the live program, Tadeu Schmidt even warned the participant. “Attention, we need to resolve an issue here now. Maria, you were very careless when you threw the water on Natália. You ended up hitting Natália on the head. Natália, are you all right?”, asked the presenter. “It’s ok, but I felt a little aggressive. But it’s ok”, replied Nati.

Maria’s team is awaiting a decision, but has already apologized with a statement published on their social networks: “We, from the Maria team, are saddened by the situation, we regret what happened and strengthen our position against any aggressive attitude. Natália, her family and her team”.

Maria admitted mistake

In the early hours of Tuesday (15), the sister admitted to having been aggressive with Natália, which can be used as material to justify the expulsion. In a conversation with Vinny, Maria claimed to be aware of what she did, but reinforced that it was unintentional. “She left me with a lot of hate, a lot of hate, a lot of hate. I didn’t think at the time,” she said. “It’s the second time I’ve been aggressive with a person. Arthur was the same thing, he ‘pouted’ me and I did it in his face”, she continued.

Sensing that something is not right, Maria couldn’t sleep. She woke up around 6 am and lay thoughtfully on the couch. The sister even massaged her own shoulders.