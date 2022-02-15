After losing 2-year-old son to cancer, father creates device that monitors vital signs of children with the disease – Revista Crescer

+



The news of the diagnosis cancer of a child leaves parents helpless. For Joel de Oliveira Júnior, 50, the feeling is one of the worst in the world! In 2013, the engineer lost his son, Lucas, who was only 2 years old, to a neuroblastoma — the third most common malignancy in childhood and adolescence, after leukemia, according to INCA, the National Cancer Institute. After 6 years of his son’s death, the professional discovered that he could develop a tool to help save children with cancer. Inspired by the son’s case, he created a device that monitors the vital signs of patients who have the disease. The technology was developed by his startup Luckie Tech, founded coincidentally on the day and month Joel’s son passed away: June 28.

In an exclusive interview with TO GROW, Joel, who lives in São José dos Campos (SP), reports that his son had a neuroblastoma located on top of the kidney. The first symptoms of the disease appeared in 2011. “He had a fever that has always been treated as a virus“, remembers the father. “One day I squeezed his tummy and it was harder than I thought it should”, he continued. Faced with this situation, the boy was taken to a pediatrician, who then asked for further tests. family was diagnosed with cancer.

Joel with son Lucas (Photo: Personal Archive)

The news came a day before Lucas’ 1st birthday. “We canceled the party and started the treatment knowing that it was very serious”, says the engineer, who says he did not know at what stage his son’s cancer was, but that the mass was very large. There were several exams and sessions of chemotherapy, however, the little one could not resist and died in 2013. Joel warns that it is important for parents to be aware of their children’s symptoms. “Early diagnosis could have saved my son,” he says.

When a dream becomes reality

During his son’s treatment, Joel says that one of the main challenges for parents is keeping an eye on the Vital signs of children. “We have to measure their temperature every two hours, because fever is the first sign that they have inflammation”, explains the father. According to him, this work can often be stressful for families.

With that in mind, the engineer thought of an idea that could make parents’ lives easier. Inspired by a dream he had, he decided to create a technology in order to measure the vital signs of patients. At first, the device, which can be used in children of all age groups, informs the temperature of the little ones and their location, however, the idea is that it can also measure the patients’ oxygenation and heartbeat.

Lucas was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 1 (Photo: Personal Archive)

The device is equipped with sensors, battery, antennas and circuitry and resembles an adhesive bandage that must be placed on the child’s armpit. The gadget is integrated with a digital platform and an application. In this way, patient data is sent to the family, doctors and hospitals online. According to Joel, the goal is to speed up care if the patient has any complications, reducing costs with ICU admissions, for example. The startup also has a partnership with PROA.AI, an artificial intelligence company.

The technology is not yet available as it needs to be tested in a clinical trial, which will involve 200 patients — 100 children and 100 adults. Simultaneously, the startup is gathering data to request certification from Anvisa, the National Health Surveillance Agency, to start selling the tool to hospitals and health plans.

Early diagnosis saves lives!

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, whatever it is, parents feel a great tightness in their chests! It’s impossible not to think about the scene of the little ones going through chemotherapy sessions and then their hair falling out. However, with early diagnosis, it is possible to make a much less aggressive treatment for the child. “It is extremely important for treatment indications, as well as for greater chances of cure. For most types of cancer in children, when the diagnosis is early, the treatment is much less aggressive”, explains Ana Paula Kuczynski , oncologist at Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, in an interview with TO GROW.

According to the doctor, in some cases, surgery is only necessary to remove the tumor. But for children with cancer, time is valuable. Delay in diagnosis can result in high doses of chemotherapy and stronger drugs, which can cause serious complications such as infections and bleeding. Ana Paula also adds that, depending on the type of cancer, treatment with radiotherapy may also be necessary, which can cause several side effects.

But what signs should I watch out for? There are several symptoms that parents need to watch out for, such as: prolonged fever, pain in the legs or other places that does not improve with common painkillers, headache associated with vomiting, weight loss, pallor associated with tiredness and drowsiness, lack of attention and drop in school performance, loss of balance and falls, visual changes, bumps (lumps) anywhere on the body, pain and growth of the abdomen, spots on the body and bleeding. So, if your child shows these signs, don’t hesitate to take him to the pediatrician.

According to the specialist, in the case of small, generally, the most common types of cancer are acute leukemias, tumors of the central nervous system, lymphomas, neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor (kidney tumor), sarcomas, bone tumors, germ cell tumors. and retinoblastoma (eye tumor).

During treatment, it is important to emphasize that support for the family is essential. “Parents must often receive support together with their child by the multidisciplinary team of the hospital or clinic, consisting of doctors, nurses and psychologists, so that there is a good understanding of the disease, the treatment and its consequences”, says Ana Paula.

It is also essential that parents can support their children and that they are calm, showing a lot of confidence in the treatment and, of course, in the cure of the disease. “Respect their feelings in moments of anguish, trying to calm and comfort them. Explain that it will be a phase of some changes in their lifestyle, with some limitations, but that it will be for a fleeting period, reinforcing confidence in the good results”, points out the oncologist.

