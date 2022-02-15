After three months, the last of the premature quadruplets is discharged from Hospital Unimed Criciúma

Little Haaby found her sisters again and went home this Monday, the 14th

Three months and seven days. That was the time the little girl Haaby Tomaz Garcia needed to be able to go home with his family. She is one of the quadruplets who were born at the Unimed Criciúma Hospital (HUC) and, due to prematurity, were hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and in the Pediatrics of the institution. Marked by emotion, the discharge of the only little sister who remained in the hospital took place this Monday, the 14th.

The moment was long awaited by family members and the team of doctors and nurses who followed the quadruplets’ battle for life. Rebecca, Hanna, Haaby and maressa were born on November 7, 2021, when they had only 28 weeks of gestational age – equivalent to six months – and weighed around 900 grams each, which required more intense care due to fragile health and the end of development.

Excited, the father, Claudio Roberto Garcia, praised the work of the professionals who took care of their daughters in the first months of life. “I want to sincerely thank the hospital staff, the girls from the ICU, the doctors, who were very helpful with me, gave me support and comfort, the staff was very professional and went beyond professionalism, a compliment is not enough to thank them” , highlighted Garcia.

Accompanied by their paternal grandfather and an aunt, the three girls who were already at home went to the Unimed Criciúma Hospital to pick up their sister Haaby and say goodbye to the institution’s employees. “We ended up living this whole family experience together with him (Cláudio), so we created a loving bond. We were able to see the evolution of each of the children, growing, gaining weight because they arrived here very small, but now they are chubby and independent”, commented the pediatric nurse, Fernanda Evaldt Bertoti.

“I think my wife was a hero”

Just before leaving, Cláudio couldn’t hold back his tears when he received a gift from the Hospitality sector at HUC: a painting with a photograph of him and his pregnant wife, Rosineia Tomaz Garcia, along with pictures of the four newborn daughters. The father is touched when he remembers Rosineia, who died one day after giving birth and did not have the opportunity to accompany the girls home.

“I think my wife was a hero giving her life for her daughters, that is priceless in my life, it’s something I will never forget. It was for her, she wanted to have children the most, she wanted to have only one child, but God wanted to give her four and I will do everything, if she gave her life for our daughters, I will give my life for them too” , declared Garcia.