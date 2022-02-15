Aggressor and lawyer from Palmeiras who died after the end of the World Cup were photographed shortly after the crime | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Share on WhatsApp

As found by the report, Celso Wanzo and Corinthians fan Emerson Rodrigo Fiamenghi argued over the result of the Club World Cup final, in which Palmeiras lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

Celso was hit with a punch and became unconscious. Then the victim was photographed lying on the lawn, with her eyes closed, and being supported by a man. The suspect appears behind a tree in the image (look above).

The Palmeiras fan was rescued and taken to the Base Hospital. However, he did not survive his injuries. The victim was veiled and cremated this Monday (14), in Rio Preto.

Brother of palmeirense killed by neighbor says the two had a disagreement over condominium management

After the crime, the Military Police were called and located Emerson, 44, who is the administrative and financial manager of a company, as well as the condominium manager. He was taken to the Flagrantes Central, where he was arrested.

The case was registered as a serious bodily injury, since during the police registration the victim was alive. The Civil Police set a bond of R$5,000, the amount was paid and the man was released.

However, after the lawyer’s death, the court ordered Emerson’s preventive detention and he turned himself in to the police on Sunday night (13).

Emerson was referred to the Specialized Division of Criminal Investigations (Deic) and will be taken to the Provisional Detention Center (CDP).

Members of the condominium administration

THE TV HASCarlos Wanzo Júnior, the victim’s brother, said that the discussions between them began when members of the administration of the condominium where they lived were elected.

“My brother was elected councilor of the building and the accounts didn’t add up. My brother asked for documents, he didn’t deliver, my brother got upset, said he wouldn’t sign reports and asked to leave the position of condominium counselor. He [Emerson] got angry, thought he was insinuating something, but in fact he was showing the facts of the lack of document. Then they started falling out,” he said.

“They had already fallen out, [Emerson] said he was going to kill, he is an aggressive person. […] He was already chasing my brother, regardless of football, team. Football is a wonderful sport, but unfortunately there are costumed fans, who are costumed fan killers,” he said.

Emerson’s defense said it regrets Celso’s death, complies with all court orders and collaborates with the investigations to clarify that the death was not intentional.

On Monday, five people testified at the Rio Preto police station. One of them took a document to prove that the security cameras in the condominium were not working on the day of the assault.

Lawyer Celso Wanzo died after being attacked in an argument over a football game

Death in São Paulo

Another Palmeiras fan died in São Paulo this Saturday (12), after a fight. Prison guard José Ribeiro Além Jr., suspected of the crime after the team’s defeat in the Club World Cup, was arrested. In a statement to the police, he claimed to have shot “in self-defense”.

The suspect was charged with aggravated murder. According to delegate Maurício Freire, from the Special Operations Division, José, who said he was surrounded by fans and who, despite having told them that he is also from Palmeiras, had his cell phone taken from his hands.

The agent would then have run and shown a few times that he was armed. According to the testimony, José says he only shot when he was attacked by the fans who were chasing him.

According to the delegate, who said at a press conference, a cell phone theft gang was identified in the vicinity of the stadium and other fans actually went after the suspect. The prison guard has possession and possession of a weapon.

Police officers drop stun bombs on the outskirts of Allianz Parque after the end of the game in which Palmeiras lost to Chelsea

