Airbus A220 plane wins another order, for 20 units

Airbus A220-300 – Image: Airbus





The leasing company (leasing) aircraft Aviation Capital Group (ACG), wholly owned by Tokyo Century Corporation, has signed a firm contract for 20 Airbus A220 aircraft. The order comes shortly after its order for 40 A320neo Family aircraft, including five A321XLR, announced in December 2021.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Airbus through this A220 order,” said Steven C. Udvar-Hazy, senior vice president of market development at ACG. “Our airline customers will appreciate the A220’s environmental friendliness, passenger comfort and competitive operating economics.”

“This order for 20 A220s from Tokyo Century Aviation Capital Group reflects the aircraft’s potential as a solid investment, including for investors based in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A220 is, as Airbus describes it, the only aircraft built specifically for the 100 to 150 seat market and brings together modern aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s state-of-the-art PW1500G turbofan engines.





Featuring a 50% reduced noise footprint and up to 25% less fuel consumption per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as around 50% less NOx emissions than industry standards, the A220 is an aircraft both for regional routes and for long-haul operations.

This latest deal takes the total number of firm orders for the A220 above 700 units. Airbus did not specify whether the ACG order is for the A220-100, A220-300 or both variants.

With this order, ACG is supporting the recently launched multi-million ESG fund initiative by Airbus, which will contribute to investment in sustainable aviation development projects.

Airbus information