ANS investigates ‘serious abnormalities’ at Unimed-Rio, which won a R$ 488 million bid | Lauro Jardim

Unimed-Rio Unit | Playback/Youtube

THE Unimed-Rio became, last week, the target of a decision of the collegiate board of the National Health Agency (ANS) that will establish a regime of technical direction in the operator of health plans in Rio de Janeiro.

The company’s work will be closely monitored by the regulator for up to a year in the face of “serious administrative and assistance abnormalities” with potential risk for beneficiaries. The measure was published this Monday in the Official Gazette and is already in effect.

The case may raise the alarm of the approximately 800,000 people that make up Unimed-Rio’s customer portfolio, according to a 2020 report, but not only: there is the aggravating factor of the company having won, earlier this month, a tender by the Court of Justice in Rio to provide plans to the Court’s 40,000 civil servants.

The forecast is that the Judiciary will disburse R$ 488 million for the service. A popular action against the contract has been pending since last week and highlights, among other issues, that Unimed-Rio accumulates more than R$ 330 million in debts with the Union.

In addition to the company, the other companies well positioned in the bidding also have problems, as indicated by the action in question.

Second place, Vision Med (formerly Golden Cross) accumulates a tax liability of R$ 5 billion, with R$ 3 billion already registered in the active debt of the Union. And Union Life, third place, has capital below that required by the bidding. , according to the lawsuit, which will still be analyzed in court.

