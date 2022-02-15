ANS renews intervention regime at Unimed Rio

The competitors of Unimed Rio are in an uproar with the renewal of the special regime of technical direction by the National Health Agency on the operator, published today in Official Diary of the Union. That’s because the company is the winner of a bid worth half a billion reais in the Court of Justice of Rio, through the broker QV. The court has made a series of questions to QV, which gave the winning bid, but so far it has not questioned the fact that Unimed is under special regime.

According to the ANS itself, the “special regime of technical management consists of on-site monitoring carried out by an agent appointed by the ANS to verify the causes of abnormalities that jeopardize the continuity and quality of the assistance provided to beneficiaries.” As the order published on Monday, 14th, says, the board considered that there are serious administrative and assistance abnormalities that jeopardize the continuity and quality of health care for the operator’s beneficiaries.

Unimed Rio sent the following note: “Unimed-Rio won the bid in an absolutely clear way, with a price that represents a significant savings for TJ-RJ in relation to the other proposals presented. Any change in the outcome of the bidding will therefore mean a loss of millions of reais for the public coffers. The renewal of the special regime of technical direction by the ANS is a routine measure and already expected by all. The regime means that ANS periodically monitors the company’s accounts.”

*Do you want to receive an alert about the publication of notes from Radar Econômico? follow us on twitter and ring the bell.