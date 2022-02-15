Archaeologists find 14 pre-Inca mummies in Peru; Watch VIDEO | World

Peruvian archaeologists have found 14 mummies from the pre-Inca period in Peru. Of the remains, six of them were of children, possibly sacrifices, buried together with an important social figure in the ancient urban clay complex of Cajamarquilla, on the outskirts of Lima, more than 1,000 years ago.

“The remains of six children wrapped in funerary bundles were found near the grave of an elite character [da época]”, whose mummy had already been found last November, explained to AFP the archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen, coordinator of the project in Cajamarquilla.

“The children, according to our working hypothesis, would have been sacrificed to accompany the mummy on the way to the world of the dead,” emphasized Van Dalen.

Child mummy found in Cajamarquilla, Peru

Along with the mummies of the six children, bones of seven adults were also found who, unlike the children, were not wrapped in bundles.

The discovery brought to 14 the total number of remains that San Marcos University researchers have uncovered in the area since November 2021.

“The children could be close relatives and were placed inside funerary wrappings made of fabrics placed in various parts of the entrance to the mummy’s tomb,” explained the researcher.

“The antiquity of these mummies would be between the year 800 and the year 1,000 AD”, he informed. Bones of camelids such as llamas were also found at the site.

Excavations in Cajamarquilla, Peru

‘Lord of Cajamarquilla’

The discovery took place near the burial chamber about three meters long and at a depth of 1.40 meters, where in November the mummy of what is now presumed to be an important person was found.

This character “has attained economic and social status, [e foi] a possibly political authority” and we could even call him “lord of Cajamarquilla”.

The mummy found in late November 2021 is of a man who was possibly between 18 and 22 years old at the time of his death.

His face was covered by his hands and he was tied up with ropes.

Cajamarquilla “was an urban center where multiple functions were developed”, with “administrative, domestic, residential” sectors, added Van Dalen.

Aerial view of the archaeological site of Cajamarquilla

Cajamarquilla is considered a pre-Hispanic city that could have housed between 10,000 and 20,000 people on a total of 167 hectares.

It was built around the year 200 BC and occupied until the year 1500.