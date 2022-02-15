Arnaldo Jabor dies at 81 in São Paulo | São Paulo

The filmmaker, columnist and journalist Arnaldo Jabor, 81, died in the early hours of Tuesday (15) in São Paulo.

He had been hospitalized since December last year at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in the central region of the city.

Jabor had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to his family, he died around midnight, due to complications from the stroke.

Jabor directed “I Know I’ll Love You” (1986), nominated for the Palme d’Or for best film at the Cannes Film Festival. He has been a TV news columnist for TV Globo since 1991.

Arnaldo Jabor had an extensive career dedicated to cinema, literature and journalism. In cinema, he directed seven features, two shorts and two documentaries. He was also a columnist and journalist.

Formed in the Cinema Novo environment, Jabor participated in the second phase of the movement, one of the largest in the country, known for portraying political and social issues in Brazil, inspired by Italian neorealism and the French nouvelle vague.

Even before becoming an award-winning director and screenwriter, he already showed a passion for the seventh art. He was also sound technician, assistant director and film critic. He graduated from the Itamaraty-Unesco film course in 1964.

In 1967, he produced the documentary “Opinião Pública”, his first feature film and a kind of mosaic on how Brazilians look at their own reality.

The first fiction feature that Jabor produced, scripted and directed was “Pindorama”, in 1970. He had an excess of baroque and radicalism against classical cinema. The following year, he was nominated for the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

From then on, box office successes and award-winning works marked the filmmaker’s career. Three years later, he made one of the great box office hits of Brazilian cinema: “Toda Nudez Will Be Castigada”, an adaptation of the homonymous play by Nelson Rodrigues. For him, Jabor won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 1973.

The film criticizes the hypocrisy of bourgeois morals and their customs. It is the story of the involvement of the prostitute Geni, played by actress Darlene Glória, with the widower Herculano, played by Paulo Porto. The role won Darlene the Kikito Award for Best Actress at the Gramado Festival. The film also won a trophy at the event.

Nelson Rodrigues continued to inspire Jabor. The movie “O Casamento” (1975) was adapted from a novel by the writer and makes a behavioral critique of society. He awarded actress Camila Amado with the Kikito for Best Supporting Actress and the Special Jury Prize at the Gramado Festival.

Another success of the screenwriter and director was “Tudo Bem” (1978), the beginning of his “Apartment Trilogy”. The film investigates, in a tone of strong satire and irony, the contradictions of Brazilian society that was already experiencing the failure of the economic miracle.

The protagonists are Fernanda Montenegro and Paulo Gracindo. In performances considered exquisite, they recorded in a middle-class apartment at the time. The film has a stellar supporting cast, with Zezé Mota, Stênio Garcia, Fernando Torres, José Dumont, Regina Casé and Luiz Fernando Guimarães, among others.

“Tudo Bem” won the award for Best Film at the Festival de Brasília and gave Paulo César Peréio the award for Best Supporting Actor in the competition. The feature was also selected to be screened at the Berlin Film Festival and the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 1981, Jabor wrote and directed the award-winning “Eu te amo”, which established Paulo César Pereio and Sônia Braga in Brazilian cinema. The industrialist, bankrupt by the miracle of the 70s, meets a woman and invites her to his house, where they have an intense romance. in the midst of existential crises.The production was by Walter Clark and the photography by Murilo Salles.

Five years later, it returned with another box office and critical success. “Eu Sei que Vou Te Amar”, from 1986, tells the story of a couple in crisis, played by young Fernanda Torres and Thales Pan Chacon. It was another success for the filmmaker, shot within four walls in a house designed by Oscar Niemeyer, and gave the award for best actress to Fernanda Torres at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the 1990s, Jabor turned away from cinema due to “the force of circumstances dictated by the Fernando Collor de Mello government, which scrapped national film production,” according to his official website.

From 1991, he began to write chronicles for newspapers and also to make political comments on TV programs on Globo — “Jornal Nacional”, “Bom Dia Brasil”, “Jornal Hoje”, “Fantástico” — and radio on CBN. .

In “Jornal da Globo”, he shared the comments with Paulo Francis and Joelmir Beting. From the 2000s, he took over the column alone.

In it, he addressed topics such as cinema, arts, sexuality, national and international politics, economics, love, philosophy, prejudice.

At that time, he also dedicated himself to literature, with the publication of eight books of chronicles. The first one, “The cannibals are in the dining room”, was released in 1993. The last two, “Amor é prosa”, in 2004, and “Pornopolítica” (2006), became best sellers.

In 2010, he returned to film after 24 years away from one of his greatest passions. He signed the script and direction of “A Suprema Felicidade”, telling the story of Paulo (Jayme Matarazzo), a teenager who has to deal with the frustrations of his father (Dan Stulbach) and gets close to his grandfather (Marco Nanini).

Once again, the film is nominated and takes technical categories (art direction, costumes) in Brazilian and international festivals.

Not even the pandemic stopped Arnaldo Jabor – away from the newsroom, he recorded the columns at home. Thanks to the advance of vaccination, he managed to return to the newsroom of TV Globo, in São Paulo. The last comment was on November 18, when he commented on the suspicions of interference in the Enem.

