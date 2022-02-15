Arnaldo Jabor, journalist and director of cinema novo, dies at 81 – 02/15/2022 – Illustrated

Arnaldo Jabor, journalist and filmmaker who was part of the new cinema generation and directed hits such as “Eu Te Amo”, from 1981, died at the age of 81 this Tuesday morning. The carioca had been hospitalized since December 17 at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, after suffering a stroke. According to the family, the cause of death was complications from the stroke.

At the end of December, a medical report indicated that Jabor had progressively improved his neurological condition and was conscious. This Tuesday morning, film producer Suzana Villas Boas, Jabor’s ex-wife and mother of his son João Pedro, wrote “Jabor became a star, my son lost his father, and Brazil lost a great Brazilian” in a Social.

According to advisors, Jabor still leaves an unpublished film. “My Last Wish” is based on the chronicle “O Livro dos Panegiricos”, by Rubem Fonseca, and was filmed in São Paulo, with Michel Melamed in the cast.

Jabor became best known for his comments on TV Globo news since the 1990s. But his first vocation was as a filmmaker, trained during the 1960s under the new cinema environment — which sought to bring the reality of Brazil to the big screens.

After a period as a theater and film critic for the newspaper O Metropolitano, of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and for the magazine Movimento, he arrived in cinema through the direct influence of his friend Cacá Diegues. He debuted in a second phase of the movement, with the documentary shorts “Rio Capital Mundial do Cinema” and “O Circo”, both from 1965.

His first feature film was “A Opinião Pública”, from 1967, a mosaic of the middle class of Rio de Janeiro. Introducing direct sound to Brazilian big screens, it is a work aligned with cinema Verdade, as an anthropological investigation that springs from raw takes and spontaneous testimonies.

His next film, 1970’s Pindorama, his first foray into fiction, was a failure that cost Walter Hugo Khouri and distributor Columbia, who paid for the production dearly. But the next work would be the beginning of a powerful sequence —”Toda Nudez Will Be Castigada”, from 1973, adapting the homonymous play by Nelson Rodrigues.

Darlene Glória was the sphinx-like prostitute Geni, with whom Herculano, the religious widower incarnated by Paulo Porto, falls in love. A box office success, this tragicomedy was on the threshold between new cinema and what would be consolidated as pornochanchada, but as the humor and rawness of Rodrigo’s work, directly facing the moral, affective and sexual universe of the middle class.

Porto would return in the next feature, “O Casamento”, from 1975, this time inspired by a novel by Nelson Rodrigues. He stars in the story as Sabino, the father of Glorinha, played by Adriana Prieto, and whose friend, Dr. Camarinha, suggests that the girl’s fiancé is gay — triggering the tragedy.

After the grandiloquence of these two films, his cinematographic work would be more closed to four walls, first with the allegory of the class game in Brazil in “Tudo Bem”, from 1978 -which Jabor considered his best film-, and later with studies on the love relationship.

From this last vintage came his biggest box office hits, “Eu Te Amo” —with Sônia Braga at the height of her sensuality— and “Eu Sei que Vou Te Amar”, from 1986 —with Fernanda Torres and the right to be nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival.

Despite the great success of his films, Jabor always said that he didn’t get rich from the movies — despite the fact that the box office of “Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar” brought him an apartment. No wonder, his next feature would be released only in 2010, “The Supreme Happiness”.

In the meantime, on a trip to São Paulo, he met journalist Fernando Gabeira, who was writing for this newspaper at the time, to whom he asked for an opportunity to resume his journalistic vein. And he did, and he went on leaf for ten years, collaborating with other journalistic publications such as the gaucho Zero Hora and the carioca O Globo, in parallel with the direction of advertising films.

Naturally, cinema did not leave his mind during this period, and, according to a report by José Geraldo Couto in 1995 in this newspaper, Jabor dreamed of making a remake of Fernando Coni Campos’ “Ladrões de Cinema”, but in the musical genre.

Hence, in addition to the role, he also entered Globo’s television journalism, participating as a commentator on programs such as Jornal Nacional, Jornal da Globo and Bom Dia Brasil, as well as on CBN radio. He was famous for his ironic and caustic comments, as well as his polemical verve.

He also published collection books such as “Os Cannibals está na Sala de Jantar”, 1993, and “O Juggler – Os Melhores Textos de Arnaldo Jabor”, 2014. He leaves three ex-wives, Teresa Simões, Maria Eleonora Barbosa Mello and Suzana Villas Boas, in addition to three children, one of them the filmmaker Carolina Jabor, and four grandchildren. The wake will be on Tuesday night, in São Paulo, and there will be another ceremony this Wednesday, in Rio de Janeiro, where Jabor’s body will be cremated.