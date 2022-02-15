Arthur, Bárbara or Natalia, vote who leaves?

Voting will close on Tuesday night, during a live program.
Photo: reproduction/Rede Globo
Elimination day at Big Brother Brasil and this Tuesday, February 15th, a participant will bid farewell to the prize of R$ 1.5 million. Arthur, Barbara and Natalia, who leaves? Vote in the BBB 22 UOL poll and give your opinion.
With the elimination, 18 players will remain in the competition.
BBB 22 UOL poll – who leaves today
How is the BBB 22 voting now – BBB 22 Poll UOL
In consultation with UOL’s BBB 22 poll, held at 11 pm this Tuesday, Bárbara led the public’s rejection with 72.79% of the 172,879 thousand votes.
Natalia appears in second place with 17.17% of the public vote. The result shows a comfortable situation for Arthur, who received only 9.91% of the votes to be eliminated.
As is known, the UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program.
Check the partial vote in real time
Who voted for whom on BBB 22
Jade Picon (leader) voted for: Arthur Aguiar
Tiago Abravanel voted for: Natalia
Lais voted for: Natalia
Jessilane voted for: Pedro Scooby
Eliezer voted for: Natalia
Slovenia voted for: Natalia
Lucas voted for: Tiago Abravanel
Barbara voted for: Lucas
Natalia voted for: lais
Vinicius voted for: Natalia
Arthur Aguiar voted for: lais
Pedro Scooby voted for: Linn da Quebrada
Brunna Gonçalves voted for: Natalia
Paulo André voted for: Linn da Quebrada
Mary voted for: Pedro Scooby
Linn da Quebrada voted for: Pedro Scooby
Douglas Silva voted for: lais
Larissa and Gustavo voted for: Brunna Gonçalves
BBB 22 Gshow Vote
To participate in the official BBB 22 poll, it is necessary to visit the Gshow portal – Rede Globo’s entertainment website. Right on the home page, the page “Paredão BBB 22: vote to eliminate” will be highlighted.
Then, if not registered, the user needs to register on the platform. In a simple, easy and free way, the portal accepts logins from Google and Facebook. Once that’s done, just click on the chosen participant and validate the ‘I’m not a robot’. Afterwards, the vote will be computed and the user will receive the vote confirmation.
It is also possible to vote through the Gshow application, following the same procedure.
BBB Programming – BBB 22 UOL Poll
Tuesday (14/02): elimination day at Big Brother Brasil;
Wednesday (15/02): party of the leader
Thursday (16/02): Choice of the new leader;
Friday (02/17): proof of the angel;
Saturday (18/02): feast day;
Sunday (19/02): here comes the wall again.
