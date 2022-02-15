Arthur, Bárbara or Natalia, vote who leaves?

Elimination day at Big Brother Brasil and this Tuesday, February 15th, a participant will bid farewell to the prize of R$ 1.5 million. Arthur, Barbara and Natalia, who leaves? Vote in the BBB 22 UOL poll and give your opinion.

Voting will close on Tuesday night, during a live program.

With the elimination, 18 players will remain in the competition.

BBB 22 UOL poll – who leaves today

How is the BBB 22 voting now – BBB 22 Poll UOL

In consultation with UOL’s BBB 22 poll, held at 11 pm this Tuesday, Bárbara led the public’s rejection with 72.79% of the 172,879 thousand votes.

Natalia appears in second place with 17.17% of the public vote. The result shows a comfortable situation for Arthur, who received only 9.91% of the votes to be eliminated.

As is known, the UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program.

Who voted for whom on BBB 22





Jade Picon (leader) voted for: Arthur Aguiar

Tiago Abravanel voted for: Natalia

Lais voted for: Natalia

Jessilane voted for: Pedro Scooby

Eliezer voted for: Natalia

Slovenia voted for: Natalia

Lucas voted for: Tiago Abravanel

Barbara voted for: Lucas

Natalia voted for: lais

Vinicius voted for: Natalia

Arthur Aguiar voted for: lais

Pedro Scooby voted for: Linn da Quebrada

Brunna Gonçalves voted for: Natalia

Paulo André voted for: Linn da Quebrada

Mary voted for: Pedro Scooby

Linn da Quebrada voted for: Pedro Scooby

Douglas Silva voted for: lais

Larissa and Gustavo voted for: Brunna Gonçalves

See also the partial result of the BBB 22 wall points to greater rejection of the edition

BBB 22 Gshow Vote

To participate in the official BBB 22 poll, it is necessary to visit the Gshow portal – Rede Globo’s entertainment website. Right on the home page, the page “Paredão BBB 22: vote to eliminate” will be highlighted.

Then, if not registered, the user needs to register on the platform. In a simple, easy and free way, the portal accepts logins from Google and Facebook. Once that’s done, just click on the chosen participant and validate the ‘I’m not a robot’. Afterwards, the vote will be computed and the user will receive the vote confirmation.

It is also possible to vote through the Gshow application, following the same procedure.

BBB Programming – BBB 22 UOL Poll

Tuesday (14/02): elimination day at Big Brother Brasil;

Wednesday (15/02): party of the leader

Thursday (16/02): Choice of the new leader;

Friday (02/17): proof of the angel;

Saturday (18/02): feast day;

Sunday (19/02): here comes the wall again.

