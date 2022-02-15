Arthur questions Larissa about the game: ‘Contradictory’

During this morning, Arthur questioned the new member of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Larissa, about her decision to choose Natália as a target during the discord game, since the sister had a different speech about “always hitting the same person”.

“When you arrived, your speech, which I thought was wonderful, was: ‘people are hitting the same people,'” said the actor.

Larissa interrupted Arthur and started to explain herself: ‘I understand that this same person is Natália, but I can’t arrive now the way I arrived, after 30 days of the program having started and already bumping into people who I think they are strong here and that they can put me face to face with the wall”, said the Pernambuco native.

“I respect your opinion, but don’t you think it was contradictory? Because you talked yesterday about always hitting the same person. There were 18 people you could talk to, and you hit whoever everyone else was hitting.” said Arthur.

“Yes, of course. But from the moment we entered and decided to vote for Brunna, it was already a movement. that I thought would not happen”, justified Larissa.