Astronomers identify possible habitable planet near dead star

posted on 02/14/2022 15:47 / updated on 02/14/2022 15:54



Impression of the white dwarf star WD1054–226 orbited by clouds of planetary debris and an important planet in the habitable zone – (credit: MARK A. GARLICK / MARKGARLICK.COM)

For the first time in history, astronomers from University College London (UCL) were able to observe a ring of planetary debris with moon-sized structures near a white dwarf star, located in the Milky Way 117 light-years away from the Sun, which may suggest the existence of a planet with living conditions close to the location, which is called the “habitable zone”.

The term “habitable zone” is used to define the region of a stellar system in which conditions, such as the presence of water and adequate temperatures, allow the existence – in theory – of life.

“The possibility of a planet in the habitable zone is both exciting and unexpected; we weren’t looking for that. However, it’s important to keep in mind that more evidence is needed to confirm the presence of a planet. We can’t directly observe the planet, so confirmation may come by comparing computer models with additional observations of the star and orbiting debris,” explains Jay Farihi, one of the study’s authors.

White dwarf stars are glowing embers of stars that have burned up all their hydrogen fuel. About 95% of all stars will eventually become white dwarfs, even the Sun.

When stars start to run out of hydrogen, they expand and cool, becoming red giants. The Sun will enter this phase in 4 to 5 billion years, engulfing Mercury, Venus, and possibly Earth, because the outside material has been gently blown away and the hydrogen has run out. Thus, the star’s hot core remains, slowly cooling over billions of years.

The researchers believe that the orbit around the white dwarf star was swept away during the giant star phase of its life, and therefore any planet that could potentially host water and, by extension, life, would be a recent development.

challenging study

Planets orbiting white dwarf stars are a challenge for astronomers to detect because they are much fainter than main sequence stars such as the Sun. So far, astronomers have only found tentative evidence of a gas giant planet, such as Jupiter, orbiting this kind of star.

In the study — published in the scientific journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (which you can read at this link) — they observed WD1054-226, a white dwarf star 117 light-years away from the Sun. From this, the researchers found that the light of WD1054-226 was always somewhat obscured by huge clouds of orbiting material passing in front of it, suggesting that there is a ring of planetary debris orbiting the star.

Thus, the astronomers of the study point out that these observed structures orbit an area that would have been enveloped by the star while it was in the so-called red giant phase, so it is believed that this debris formed or arrived relatively recently.