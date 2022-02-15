At BR Malls, Tanure also returns to the table | Business

In BR Malls’ conversations with potential M&As – which have already included offering some malls in the portfolio to competition and resuming negotiations with Ancar – a character who had already sounded out the company in the past has now reappeared. Entrepreneur Nelson Tanure even approached the BR Malls board informally in the middle of last year and returned to analyze a possible investment in conversations with Itaú BBA, financial advisor to BR Malls, and the management itself.

The businessman had no intention of taking control of the company, exceeding the 25% limit of the poison pill and triggering an OPA. His investment – in the very early conversations – would eventually take place by buying the position of some specific investors, becoming a reference shareholder.

According to two sources, the bank would have signaled the possibility of financing, including for the purchase of shares in a capital increase. An executive close to BR Malls denies that this funding for the entrepreneur is on the agenda. “It was not a provoked conversation, but whenever an interested party appears, the company will listen, out of fiduciary duty”, says the source.

BR Malls resumes negotiations with Ancar

Last year, when he considered investing in BR Malls, Tanure was evaluating a design that involved Gafisa – a developer that has the residential segment as its main business, but owns two malls acquired when the entrepreneur had already assumed a position in the business. Gafisa bought Jardim Gadalupe Shopping and São Conrado Fashion Mall in 2020 and also has a land bank. But they are not assets seen as first-rate by the market, and they felt the impact of the pandemic. In the new conversations, he would start by buying shares directly.

Tanure took advantage of the fact that the manager GWI had to liquidate its shares in Gafisa to build a 30% position in the developer in 2019. There, as well as in a recent transaction with the network of laboratories Alliar, he had a clash with the activist Esh Capital, who pointed to a of control without payment of a premium to minority shareholders.

Shareholders of BR Malls are skeptical about a negotiation on this front. “There’s a lot of foam. I don’t see Tanure paying a premium and an exchange of shares for Gafisa’s assets wouldn’t make the slightest sense for BR Malls”, says a manager with a relevant position in the mall operator.

Three Brazilian managers – Squadra, Velt and Atmos – account for 20.2% of BR Malls and Aliansce and its shareholder CPPIB account for more than 6% of BR Malls’ capital. “Without triggering the poison pill, it would be difficult for him to manage the company without a counterpoint with these shareholders”, evaluates an executive. A breakthrough with Ancar or Aliansce, in this source’s assessment, is even more likely.