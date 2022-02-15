Atlético-MG x Flamengo: Arena Pantanal will have 80% of the capacity released in the Supercup duel | football

Stage of the 2022 Brazilian Supercup, the Pantanal Arena will have 80% of its capacity released for the duel between Atlético-MG and Flamengo, at 16:00 (GMT) on February 20. The prefecture of Cuiabá announced the new measure, and will make the rule more flexible this Tuesday.

The stadium has a total capacity for around 43,000 fans. So, in the duel between miners and cariocas, there will be about 35 thousand seats releasedbut with some chairs used in the separation of twisted.

“It is also stipulated that in order to access and remain in the aforementioned events, it will be necessary to present proof of immunization card against covid-19 with the second dose or single dose. In addition, biosecurity measures, previously determined at the municipal level, must be strictly observed. , under penalty of application of the applicable legal penalties”informs the city hall of Cuiabá.

There was already a movement by the Football Federation of Mato Grosso, together with the CBF, for the 30% capacity rule carried out by the municipal power of Cuiabá to be expanded. The Pantanal Arena was the place chosen to host the Supercup, and it heated up even more the backstage of Galo and Flamengo. The Federation has yet to comment on ticket sales.

Atlético will travel to the capital of Mato Grosso only on Saturday, after training in the morning in Belo Horizonte. However, the competition regulations require that the two delegations be in the city of the match three days in advance. Galo claimed that there is no place for training in Cuiabá, and decided to travel the day before.