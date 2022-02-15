Avoid scams: Russian company warns users in consultation with BC website – Economy

Hackers ask for full name and CPF to apply scams (photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP)

In the scam, criminals request the person’s full name and CPF in exchange for a query in the Central Bank system. They send a message through the messaging app, saying it needs to be shared with 10 contacts in order to have access to the supposed benefit.

The Russian company warned that, by clicking on the link in the fraudulent message, the victim is sent to fake websites that simulate the BC system. To perform the false query, it is necessary to inform the full name and CPF. In both cases, the site will always show that the victim has a value to receive, Kaspersky warns, between R$1,000 and R$4,000.

After four days of receiving notifications promoting advertising sites and affiliate programs, Kaspersky identified a notification using a Brazilian bank that directed victims to a fake bank website to steal access to online banking.

Some tips to avoid falling for scams:

Carefully look at the website address, avoiding sharing personal data on websites other than the official ones

Be attentive to “official communications”, as the Central Bank has informed that the Registrato system will only be back on February 14

Evaluate carefully before accepting notifications. Ideally, only allow essential programs, such as financial program alerts

Using a reliable security solution such as Kaspersky Internet Security to block access to these fraudulent websites

The Central Bank also issued a statement of warnings: “Very important: only after you access the system and only in the case of requesting a redemption without indicating a Pix key, is the financial institution you chose to contact to carry out the transfer. Attention: even in this specific case, this institution cannot ask you to provide your personal data, nor your password”, says the bank.