B3 will adopt new trading hours

The Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) announced last Thursday (10) that it will adopt new trading hours from the day 14th March.

This change will be due to US Daylight Saving Time, which starts on March 13. For the financial market, Negotiations will take place from 9:30 am to 5 pm.

With this change, financial operations will close an hour earlier, as they currently close at 6pm.

The Brazilian Stock Exchange also announced that it will return with the after-market to the stock market, a service that has been suspended since November 8, 2021.

Other new B3 schedules

The document published by the Exchange states that the dollar futures may be traded from 9 am to 6 pm, while the futures index will be traded from 9 am to 5:55 pm.

Interest futures contracts will be open on the market from 9 am to 4:15 pm, with an extended session starting at 4:50 pm and closing at 6 pm.

B3 also announced that files such as the Business Bulletin (BVBG.086) will be published at 5:30 pm, while the Index Bulletin (BVBG.87) will be published at 6:05 pm, 7 pm and 8 pm on the institution’s official website.

It is worth noting that the Share and Unit Futures Contracts will have their trades from 9:00 am to 4:55 pm. The Equity and Unit Futures Structured Transactions will begin at 9:00 am and continue until 5:55 pm.

In a note, B3 informed that the pre-opening of these operations will start 5 minutes before the trading stage and corrections can be made until 19:00.

Finally, for those who trade BDRs, trading will start at 10:00 AM and end at 4:55 PM. The cancellation time will be from 17:25 until 17:30.

Corrections of operations throughout the stock market can be carried out until 19:00 from March 14th.

If you want the full B3 document, access the full report here.

Image: casa.da.photo / Shutterstock.com