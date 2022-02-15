Banco do Brasil (BBAS3): 4th quarter results divide analysts, but ambitious guidance encourages; stocks up 6%

After the disappointments with the numbers of Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Bradesco (BBDC4) and the positive surprise with Itaú (ITUB4), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) released its numbers for the fourth quarter of 2021 considered positive, but which even so, they brought points that divided market analysts.

However, the projections for 2022, considered ambitious, but which also showed the bank’s strengths, brought more positive perspectives and encouraged actions. As a result, BBAS3 shares opened up sharply, with gains of 5.99%, at R$35.55, at 10:10 am (Brasilia time).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

For Morgan Stanley, the guidance (projections) for 2022 seems strong, but the results for the fourth quarter of 2021 not so much, while Bradesco BBI also highlighted seeing mixed numbers. As for Credit Suisse and XP, the numbers for the last quarter of last year were also positive, highlighting the positive points for this year.



The state-owned bank posted adjusted net income of R$5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 60.5% higher than reported in the same period in 2020. The market consensus was for a profit of R$4.78 billion, according to analysts consulted by Refinitiv. In 2021, adjusted profit was a record R$21 billion, an annual growth of 51.4%.

Return on Equity (ROE) was 16.6%, compared to 14.3% in the third quarter of 2021 and 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, with mixed trends for income from financial intermediation (NII), evaluates Bradesco BBI.

The positive surprise was mainly due to better treasury gains, lower provisions, higher

fees and a lower effective tax rate, but were partially offset by a weak credit margin and higher operating expenses, BBI analysts note.

“We highlight that Previ presented another relevant result, also supporting the strong recurring net income for the quarter”, they assess. In addition, they emphasize that it is important to note that the coverage ratios (which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans) and the bank’s default remained at healthy levels, showing a less risky portfolio.

XP points out that delinquency continued to fall, reaching 1.75% (the lowest among peers). Despite the marginally lower provisioning in the fourth quarter of 2021, its coverage ratio increased to 325%, the highest in the industry, “which we consider positive and consistent with the defensive profile of its portfolio”, he assesses.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

For the house analysts, Banco do Brasil presented positive results. “Despite a weaker-than-expected gross financial margin (MFB), higher service revenues, lower operating expenses and credit costs offset MFB, resulting in a net income of R$5.9 billion in the quarter, exceeding our estimates. In addition, the defensive profile of its credit portfolio continues to support its low delinquency rate and robust coverage ratio”, he highlights.

As a result, they reiterated their positive outlook for Banco do Brasil, being XP’s favorite stock in the sector, with a target price of R$52 per share, or a 55% upside potential compared to Monday’s close.

As for Bradesco BBI, the results were mixed, despite the profit exceeding estimates. On the positive side, treasury gains surprised despite the quarterly contraction impacted by a tougher comparison base in the third quarter.

In addition, provisions decreased and the bank’s coverage ratio was stable, translating into healthy asset quality trends in the portfolio, while also seeing a positive performance of fees in the last quarter of the year.

Despite this, the bank’s credit margin was still impacted by higher funding costs, demonstrating challenges in the process of repricing its credit portfolio, while operating expenses were above the bank’s analysts’ estimates.

In turn, they note that Previ’s results continued at a strong level, which, combined with a lower effective tax rate, supported the result above BBI’s estimates and consensus. Analysts continue with a neutral recommendation for the paper, or a target price of BRL 38 (upside of 13%).

Morgan Stanley noted that net income was well above estimates, but most of the sequential growth and positive surprise was due to lower effective taxes and abnormally high “other operating income”. Excluding these, earnings before taxes were R$8.997 billion, down 6% on a quarterly basis and 6% below estimates. However, the recommendation for assets remains overweight (exposure above the market average) with a target price of BRL 57, or an advance of 70% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Credit Suisse points out that the results and guidance reinforce the view of a strong net interest income environment and controlled asset quality for BB, also highlighting cost control.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

ambitious guidance

As mentioned by Credit, in addition to the result, BB also released its guidance (projections) for the year 2022. The highlight was the robust growth of the loan portfolio from 8% to 12%, driven by retail and rural loans, the which XP assesses can be challenging considering the more deteriorated macroeconomic scenario.

BBI also highlights the projection of net income in the range between R$23-26 billion, well above the estimate of house analysts and the Bloomberg consensus of R$20.5 billion and R$20.8 billion, respectively.

“While we recognize that the recurring net income implied by the 2022 guidance is well above our estimate, it is important to note that treasury earnings are an important variable to support the expected consolidated NII growth range of 11-15%, while a improvement in the credit margin still depends on the bank’s ability to re-price its loans at higher rates. That said, given the ambitious guidance, we believe the fourth quarter 2021 results should be well received by the market.”

Itaú BBA highlighted that with delinquency falling in the quarter, coverage increased and efficiency ratios improving, this sets the mood for the 2022 guidance for net income growth, between 10% and 24% on an annual basis. BBA continues with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the share, with a target price of R$ 41.73 (upside of 24.42% compared to the previous day’s closing).

Credit points out that, at midpoint, guidance profit implies a 17% year-on-year growth, driven by a 13% advance in NII and leading to a number 17% above consensus.

The Swiss bank projects that, going forward, there should be a large number of earnings revisions and also that the positive environment of NII and earnings should continue throughout 2023, which increases analysts’ confidence for an earnings projection of R $26.6 billion for 2023. The number is 20% above the consensus and analysts still see a very discounted valuation, even if we consider the midpoint of the guidance.

In this scenario, Credit analysts see BB trading at a multiple of 3.9 times the price of expected earnings for 2022, a level very similar to 2015-2016, when Brazil was in a very complicated credit situation. Currently, they assess, BB is in a much better and more capitalized position, thus reiterating the top pick together with Itaú, with a target price of R$ 45 for BBAS3 assets (upside of 34%).

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related