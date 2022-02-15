Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) profits R$5.9 billion in 4Q21 – Money Times

THE Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) recorded recurring net income of BRL 5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data released by the company on Monday (14).

The result represents a 15.4% increase in relation to the previous quarter’s figures and a jump of more than 60% over a year earlier.

The market consensus pointed to a profit of R$ 4.79 billion.

In the year, the bank’s profit reached a record R$ 21 billion, benefited by lower expenses with loan provisions, which fell by 40.2%, growth in the loan portfolio and increase in service fees and financial margin gross.

Revenue from services rendered totaled R$7.8 billion in the quarter, an increase of 5.2% compared to the third quarter and 5.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The state-owned loan portfolio ended in December last year at R$ 874.9 billion, a growth of 7.4% over the last three months of 2020 and 17.8% on an annual basis. According to the bank, all segments grew, with emphasis on operations with individuals, agribusiness and private securities and guarantees.

Agribusiness, specifically, continues to be the main vector of the result. The portfolio reached a new record of R$ 248 billion.

According to the company, in addition to the high demand, the strong performance is the result of the “protagonism that the bank has with all levels of the agro chain, with specialized service, dedicated professionals, knowledge and technical relationship and national capillarity”.

The default rate over 90 days of the total portfolio was 1.75%.

ROE (return on equity) reached 16.3%, up 2 percentage points from the third quarter of last year and 5.5 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Administrative expenses totaled R$8.5 billion in the quarter. In the year, they reached R$ 32 billion, staying within the range of projections for 2021.

The expanded PLCD (provision for loan losses) decreased both on a quarterly and annual basis, totaling R$ 3.7 billion.

Guidance 2022

Banco do Brasil also released its projections for 2022.

According to figures released by the company, the estimate for profit is R$ 23-26 billion for the year.

The bank expects its loan portfolio to grow by up to 12%, supported by the rise in individuals and agribusiness.

