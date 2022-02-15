Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) will pay BRL 2.3 billion in dividends and interest on capital

Business

THE Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) approved the distribution of R$ 2.3 billion as remuneration to shareholders in the form of dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP), for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Of this amount, the Banco do Brasil dividends correspond to R$ 1.015 billion, while JCP represents R$ 1.29 billion. The unit value of dividends will be R$0.35 per common share and that of JCP will be R$0.45, as disclosed by the bank.

The financial institution informed that the amounts paid will be updated by the rate Selic, from the balance sheet date (12/31/2021) to the payment date (03/11/2022). Shareholders holding the company’s shares will be able to receive the proceeds until the end of the trading session on March 2nd. The shares will be traded without granting the right to payment from the following day.

In addition to the income tax levied on the aforementioned update, there will be withholding income tax at source on the face value, in accordance with current legislation, the state-owned company said in a statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Banco do Brasil recalls that another recent income, of R$ 499 million, was paid on December 30, 2021 as remuneration to shareholders in the form of interest on equity.

At Banco do Brasil shares closed this Monday’s trading session up 0.42%, quoted at R$33.54. Just at the beginning of the year, the company’s shares have already appreciated 16.38%.

Banco do Brasil ends 2021 with record profit

BB closed 2021 with record profit, when getting gains of BRL 21 billionwith high of 51.4% compared to the previous year. Last year’s result also exceeds the institution’s previous record, of R$ 17.8 billion, recorded in 2019. The balance surprised analysts, being above the average of forecasts collected by the Prévias Broadcast service.

Banco do Brasil’s adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was BRL 5.93 billion.

After announcing record profit on Monday night, the Bank of Brazil projects an even greater number in 2022, between R$ 23 billion and R$ 26 billion, according to estimates released with its balance sheet. For credit, the forecast is for growth of 8% to 12%, less than the 17% reported last year.

(With information from the State Agency)