Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) will pay BRL 2.31 billion in dividends and interest on equity – Money Times

THE Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) will distribute BRL 2.31 billion in dividends and interest on equity (JCP) for the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the document released on Monday night (14), along with the results.

Of the total amount, approximately R$1 billion is in the form of dividends and R$1.29 billion in interest on equity.

The updated value per share to date is R$0.35981204515 for dividends and R$0.45929809417 for JCP.

Payment will be made on March 11, 2022, with a base date of March 2, 2022. The shares will be traded “ex” as of March 3, 2022, inclusive.

In addition to the income tax levied on the adjustment based on the Selic rate, there will be withholding income tax, except for shareholders that are proven to be exempt or immune.

Banco do Brasil also informed that R$ 499.3 million were paid at the end of last year to shareholders in the form of JCP.

The institution recorded recurring net income of R$5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The result represents a growth of 15.4% in relation to the numbers of the previous quarter and a jump of more than 60% over a year earlier.

The market consensus pointed to a profit of R$ 4.79 billion.

Banco do Brasil also released its projections for 2022.

According to figures released by the company, the estimate for profit is R$ 23-26 billion for the year.

The bank expects its loan portfolio to grow by up to 12%, supported by the rise in individuals and agribusiness.