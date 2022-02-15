Banco do Brasil ends 2021 with a profit of R$ 21 billion

Banco do Brasil ended 2021 with a record profit, with gains of R$ 21 billion, up 51.4% over the previous year. Last year’s result also exceeds the institution’s previous historic mark, of R$ 17.8 billion, recorded in 2019. The balance surprised analysts, being above the average of the forecasts collected by the Pbroadcast reviews.

Banco do Brasil’s adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was R$5.93 billion. The average of the estimates of the eight houses consulted (BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itaú BBA, Credit Suisse, Bradesco BBI, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Inter) pointed to net income of R$ 4.9 billion in the quarter. BB’s result was 21.1% above this estimate. Prévias Broadcast considers that the results were in line with the average of the projections when they are up to 5% above or below the expected.

projections

After announcing record profit, BB projects an even greater number in 2022, between R$23 billion and R$26 billion, according to estimates released with its balance sheet. For credit, the forecast is for growth of 8% to 12%, less than the 17% reported last year.

In loans to individuals, the estimate is for an expansion of 10% to 14% in 2022, while in companies the pace should be lower (3% to 7%). In agribusiness, the expected growth is 10% to 14%.

BB projects expenses between R$13 billion and R$16 billion with provisions for doubtful accounts in 2022.

Revenues from the provision of services should expand from 4% to 8% in 2022, after totaling R$ 29.3 billion last year. The forecast is that administrative expenses will grow in the same range.

Still in the guidance for 2022, BB projects a gross financial margin of 11% to 15% higher this year when compared to 2021.