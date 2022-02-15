BANQI digital account offers R$ 10 for those who make PIX

AirFox was a financial solution created on June 5, 2019 by two former California-based Google employees, Korean Sara Choi and Brazilian Victor Santos. At first it was just a prototype of a digital bank, just like the Nubank and Inter, but the development was generating good opportunities and some retail chains were interested in the idea.



And the creators of the project thought about their own difficulties before arriving at the multinational to propose new features, resulting in BANQI.

The digital account was added to Casas Bahia here in Brazil, received with optimism to solve certain barriers and needs of the consumers themselves.

Realizing the difficulty of customers in paying bills in installments and accessing credit more easily, the store decided to take on the role of providing this service through digital channels. This is also a strategy that aims to generate more sales by facilitating card payments.

Is it true that many people don’t even have a bank account, even if it’s digital?

Yes, according to a survey by Via Varejo, which made Banqi’s business possible, around 30% of the Brazilian population does not have a bank account. This number seems daunting, given that consumption of durable goods has increased in the last decade considering the middle class.

So the effort of one of the most popular stores in the country can generate great results, facilitating the management of special discounts and loyalty points programs.



And to expand this novelty, a campaign was created that returns BRL 10 in cashback on the first PIX transfer in the app.

When drawing attention by returning your money back, it also signals the possibility of having acquired the advantage by making purchases, which return up to 50% of the amount paid. In the Casas Bahia booklet it is already possible to receive R$ 30 when paying the booklet.

