Battle Legends! see the trailer

One of its main games in the sports franchise is close to its return. Mario Strikers is returning with Mario Strikers: Battle League at the switchwith its scheduled release date of June 10, 2022.

The game features a 5v5 football game and has two additional new features:

The first addition is a new gear system that affects aspects like your character’s strength and speed.

The other addition is the Hyper Strike, a new offensive special move that gives you a much more powerful kick that you can carry. This move can be obtained by collecting special orbs that appear on the field during your game.

The trailer shows us that it can be played with up to 8 players locally on a Nintendo Switch, as well as having multiplayer. In online mode you can form a club of up to 20 people and compete for first place in the rankings.

Check out the trailer:

It looks like from the trailer, Mario Strikers hasn’t missed a beat with its insane action-based football gameplay. Most important of all, it won’t be long before we have this game in our hands.