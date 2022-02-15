BB has a profit of R$ 5.9 billion in the 4th quarter, up 60%

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) recorded adjusted net income of R$5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 60.5% higher than that reported in the same period in 2020.

The market consensus was for a profit of R$4.78 billion, according to analysts consulted by Refinitiv.

“This good performance is explained by lower expenses with loan provisions, growth in the loan portfolio, increase in service fees and gross financial margin”, highlighted the bank.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The accounting net income, after extraordinary items, totaled R$ 5.352 billion, an increase of 67.3% in the annual comparison, but a decrease of 16.1% compared to the third quarter.

Recurring profit in 2021 totaled R$21.021 billion, compared to R$13.884 billion a year earlier. The accounting net income reached BRL 19.710 billion, compared to BRL 12.697 billion in 2020.

Return on equity (ROE) in adjusted terms was 16.3%, up 5.5 percentage points from the third quarter of 2021 and compared with 14.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021. 2020

The Basel Ratio reached 17.76%, of which 11.94% was principal capital.

Meanwhile, the gross financial margin totaled R$ 14.801 billion, an increase of 4.5% in the annual comparison and a decrease of 5.4% compared to the 3rd quarter. The net, in turn, reached R$ 11.010 billion, up 22.2% in one year, but down 6% in the quarter.

The expanded allowance for doubtful accounts (PCLD) was R$3.9720 billion, 26.5% lower than in the 4th quarter of last year and 3.4% lower than in the 3rd quarter of this year.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In 2021, the extended allowance for loan losses reached R$ 13.108 billion, a drop of 40.2% compared to the same period last year.

Bank of Brazil credit portfolio

According to BB, the Expanded Loan Portfolio reached R$ 874.9 billion in December 2021, an increase of 7.4% compared to September 2021 and 17.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Among the items, the portfolio showed growth in all segments, with emphasis on operations with Agribusiness (18.5%), private securities (24.6%) and Individuals (14.2%).

The expanded Individuals portfolio grew 4.5% compared to September 2021, with emphasis on the positive performance in Payroll Loans (+2.1%), Personal Loans (+6.4%) and Credit Card ( +20.4%) in the annual comparison.

In Corporate, there was a growth of 7.7%. Among the highlights is the private securities portfolio and guarantees (+32.0%) and receivables (+30.7%).

In terms of portfolio quality, the default rate over 90 days of the total portfolio was 1.75%, below the SFN level, with a coverage ratio of 325%.

BB’s income and expenses

Service fees totaled R$7.8 billion in the quarter, up 5.9% from the 4th quarter of 2020 and up 5.2% from the 3rd quarter.

The growth in relation to the previous quarter was mainly influenced by the positive annual performance of the Credit Card (+11%), Consortium (+9.3%) and Credit Operations (+20.6%) and annuities lines. capital market (+81.9%).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the bank, administrative expenses totaled R$ 8.1 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year, mainly influenced by the increase in personnel expenses.

In the year-over-year comparison, expenses increased (+1.4%), remaining within the range of the 2021 corporate projections.

The efficiency ratio accumulated in 12 months reached 35.6% in the quarter, reflecting the discipline in the management and control of expenses, along with the higher generation of revenue.

BB guidelines for 2022

Banco do Brasil also informed its projections for the year 2022, along with the balance sheet:

Adjusted Net Income: R$23 billion to R$26 billion;

Gross Financial Margin: 11% to 15%;

Credit Portfolio: 8% to 12%;

Revenues from the Provision of Services: 4% to 8%;

Administrative Expenses: 4% to 8%;

Expanded Allowance for Allowance: -R$16 billion to -R$13 billion.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related