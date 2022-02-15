BBB Summary 22 of 02/14: Choro de sister, speculations about Game of Discord and new alliances mark the afternoon | abstract

Here it comes! With two new residents in the most watched house in Brazil, BBB 22 is getting ready for another edition of game of discord , and the participants are already taking the opportunity to bring the conversations about the dispute up to date. Meanwhile, the Queridometer continues to cause the popular ‘worms in the head’ of a lot of people. 👀

Curious to know what happened? watch on playlist or check it all out below! 👇

You blinked and the Queridometer caused more fire in the playground! 🔥 With the new painting being released this Monday afternoon, 2/14, Bárbara was irritated by the attitude of one of the brothers in the dynamic.

“I saw that Gustavo arrived with a plan, giving bombs to several people. Out of nowhere. I just think the following: you have to be careful. It’s very easy to get moving the game, ‘I’ll do it and happen’. target. Good luck”, fired the sister.

1 of 4 Bárbara BBB 22 — Photo: Globo Bárbara BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

Gustavo even received a bomb on his first day inside the house, but he didn’t let the analysis shake his confidence.

“Whoever wants only ‘heart’ is a plant. I’m not”, he opined.

Discord before the Game? 😈

And anticipating the Game of Discord, Gustavo confirmed that tonight there’s a lot of climate pie in the most watched house in Brazil. served? 🍰 In conversation with Pedro Scooby, Laís and Paulo André, the curitibano said that he intends to deliver ruffles, confusion and shouting (did I say ‘confusion’?) in the washing of dirty clothes soon.

“There are some things that I don’t know if you already know, but I’m going to expose some contradictions. Some little lies they told”, he pinned.

Gustavo on the BBB 22 Discord Game: ‘I’m going to expose some contradictions, some lies’

At the academy, Slovenia and Larissa talked about alliances in the game and took the opportunity to strengthen the ties they already had since they met briefly in Pernambuco.

“Regardless of anything, I want to have you here as an ally. I had already spoken to Gustavo”, Larissa said.

Lari also confided to Eslô that her romance with Lucas can harm the Marketing student’s performance in the competition: “Have your romance, but don’t focus only on that. Open your eye to the game too. You’re forgetting to play and you’re living longer romance than the game. Know how to share”, he warned.

2 of 4 Larissa and Slovenia talk at the BBB 22 academy — Photo: Globo Larissa and Slovenia talk at the BBB 22 academy — Photo: Globo

Already in conversation with Linn and Tiago Abravanel, the former Casa de Vidro confessed that she already has some views formed about some of the brothers of the season.

“There are already people that I don’t look at with good eyes. I have a good relationship, of course, but there will come a time when I’m going to have a friction with this person. But it’s not the moment”, he delivered.

3 of 4 Larissa talks in the kitchen of BBB 22 — Photo: Globo Larissa talks in the kitchen of BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

Sad for not being invited by Jade Picon to the Leader’s Cinema Today, Bárbara was saddened to think that, because she was walled up, she might not even know about the BBB 22 popcorn session.

4 of 4 Barbara cries at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo Barbara cries at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

Who do you want to leave the house? VOTE! 👇

BBB22 Wall: Vote to eliminate. Arthur, Barbara or Natalia?

👀 Want to know all about BBB 22?

Do you already follow BBB on social media?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil

📲 Telegram: t.me/bigbrotherbrasil