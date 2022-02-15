BBB22: Bárbara and Laís criticize Jade Picon’s attitude after the wall, and reconsider alliance: “He seemed happy”; watch

It seems that the alliance between Bárbara, Laís and Jade Picon suffered a blow at “BBB 22“… On Sunday night (13), after the formation of the wall, Bárbara was upset with the influencer’s attitude, who, according to her, seemed almost happy to see one of her friends in the hot seat.

While talking to Laís, the sister stated that she would like to question Jade about her allies within the game: “If I come back [do paredão], my focus will change. I’m going to ask Jade who her rings are, because I’m not understanding anything”.

“I talk to Jade. She thinks the boys are super protective of her, with this pet talk, but they protect themselves. Man protect yourself! I think they are even ahead of us. And they put a lot of people in front of her.”continued Barbara. “But she doesn’t think so. Sometimes I feel it too.”agreed the doctor.

Laís, who listened carefully and agreed with her friend, also pointed out the fact that the influencer wanted to protect Douglas Silva, Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby. “Yesterday, when she was in her room, I said that if Douglas wasn’t immune, I would think it was great. She said: ‘Oh no!’ I said: ‘Okay, would you prefer that he be immunized and give me the kickback? Who do you prefer on the wall?’”said Laís.

In the chat, Bárbara remembered an attitude of Léo Picon’s sister that made her upset. “Look, I’m going to go to Jade and say, ‘Tell me who your rings are.’ Yesterday, man, I got annoyed when she said, ‘Let’s celebrate.’ It looked like she was happy with the formation of the wall, you know? It’s like I threw myself in front and took the bullet, because it landed on me”, stated. Watch the moment:

Tense atmosphere in the cast of Mean Girls: Bárbara and Laís say they “threw themselves in front of the bullet” for Jade, who doesn’t seem to have felt for the two to go to the wall. Barbara still says that if the leader played well, her allies wouldn’t have stopped in the hot seat. #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/4Ve50MXOyy — BCharts #BBB22 (@bchartsnet) February 14, 2022

Laís and Bárbara are very worried about the elimination and about the next votes. On the wall yesterday, the two were indicated, but the doctor was lucky and won the round-trip race. Meanwhile, Bárbara disputes the permanence in the house with Arthur Aguiar and Natália Deodato.