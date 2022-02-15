BBB22: Game of Discord catches fire and Natália receives eight negative plates

The weather warmed up in theBBB22” this Monday (14), during another Discord Game. In the dynamics, brothers and sisters should choose a participant and make an accusation about him, choosing one of the available signs: he plays the victim, arrogant, better with his mouth closed, zero left, talks a lot and does little, cheater, speechless, futile, self-interested, lacking in charisma, weak in the game, lacking in personality and unpleasant.

+ Maria hits a bucket on Natália’s head and raises suspicion of aggression

+ Natália says that Maria said ‘well done’ after hitting bucket on her head

The other participants voted YES or NO, agreeing or disagreeing with the accusation, and whoever won in votes should throw a bucket of water on the opponent.

Natália was one of the most challenged participants in the game, and the first to have been accused of something, in this case, by Slovenia, who gave her the “best with her mouth shut” badge, but failed to convince the other participants, who voted against her, causing Natália to throw a bucket of water on her sister.

See how each brother and sister played, and whether or not they won in the argument:

Slovenia gave Natalia the “best with her mouth shut” sign and lost;

Gustavo gave Slovenia the sign of “no word and lost;

Jessilane gave Slovenia the “no word” sign and lost;

Bárbara gave Gustavo “too much talk and not enough” and lost;

Laís gave “no word” to Arthur and lost;

Arthur gave “no word” to Jade and lost;

Linn gave Pedro Scooby “futile” and lost;

Tiago gave “plays the victim” to Natalia and lost;

Natália gave Maria “talk a lot and recently” and lost;

Maria gave Natália “unpleasant” and won;

Vyni gave Natalia “arrogant” and won;

Eliezer gave Natalia “arrogant” and won;

Larissa gave Natalia “no personality” and lost;

Paulo André gave “no word” to Linn and lost;

Jade gave “interesting” to Arthur and won;

Lucas gave Natalia “weak in the game” and lost;

Scooby gave Linn “cocky” and lost;

Douglas gave Linn “cocky” and lost;

Brunna gave Natalia “no personality” and lost;

At the end of the game, presenter Tadeu Schmidt reported that Natália was the participant who received the most buckets of water, four times, and received eight plates.

