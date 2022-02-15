Berrettini takes family on a sailboat ride in Rio

Berrettini with the family. Grandma Lcia is wearing a printed blouse. Photo: Fotojump

Rio de Janeiro – RJ) – Italian Matteo Berrettini took advantage of the sunny Sunday in Rio to take a family sailboat ride through Guanabara Bay, and with Bruno Soares from Minas Gerais. Alongside his parents, Claudia and Luca, his brother Jacopo, and his Brazilian grandmother Lúcia, with whom he learned to understand Portuguese, the number 6 in the world spoke about his relationship with Brazil and how he became interested in tennis.

“My grandmother, my mother’s mother, is Brazilian, but has lived in Italy for 60 years. She was born in Rio, grew up here and met my grandfather in Italy when she traveled there as a tourist. They fell in love. She feels very Brazilian. and since I was little, she used to tell me things about Brazil and how this story has great meaning for her and for me too.

“They spoke to me in Portuguese until I was about 3 years old, so I understand the language and especially the word saudade, because I miss my family a lot. I came to Brazil for the first time when I was about 10 months old, but it’s the first time I’m going to play the Rio Open and I’m doing this tour”, he said.

Last year’s runner-up at Wimbledon, Berrettini is the main favorite for the title of the eighth edition of the Rio Open, which is being played at the Jockey Club Brasileiro.

Bruno Soares, alongside Briton Jamie Murray, tries to become the first Brazilian doubles champion of the biggest tournament in South America.