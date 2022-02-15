BH the 3rd capital of Brazil with the lowest mortality rate from COVID-19 – Gerais

BH records almost 3 million inhabitants and the mortality rate by COVID of 287.9 ​​deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

Belo Horizonte is the third city with more than 1 million inhabitants with the lowest mortality rate in the country from COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health. The calculation was based on the number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, in order to obtain the result in a proportional and not absolute manner.

The capital of Minas Gerais is behind So Luiz (MA) with 1.1 million inhabitants (237 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants) and Macei (AL), which has 1 million inhabitants (282 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants). But both have 1/3 of the population located in Belo Horizonte.

Currently, BH has almost 3 million residents and a mortality rate of 287.9 ​​deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Federal Government. On the other hand, Rio de Janeiro is the city with the highest mortality rate in the country (531.8), followed by Goinia, with 469.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Data provided by the Ministry of Health indicate that the pandemic is more present in capital cities, due to greater population density. The risks of death from COVID-19 tend to be higher precisely in the capitals because they have an older age structure.

“Most of the population and sectors of economic activities committed to adopting the preventive and sanitary measures in force. This joint work brought us a result that demonstrates that every effort was worth it. Life will always be a priority in Belo Horizonte”, said the Municipal Health Secretary of BH, Jackson Machado Pinto.

international recognition

A study developed by Imperial College London compared the control of the pandemic and demonstrated that factors such as investments in health resources, optimization of health care and adequate preparation for the confrontation were essential measures to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus. In this scenario, Belo Horizonte was highlighted.

According to the study, if 14 evaluated capitals had the same conduct adopted by the municipality, about 328 thousand deaths would have been avoided in Brazil. The capital of Minas Gerais presented lower rates than other capitals when evaluating the indicators of cases, severity and deaths by COVID-19. The evaluation considered the hospital structure, the number of doctors and the management of patients.

