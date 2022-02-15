Blackboard full of Stephen Hawking equations is exposed for the first time

The Science Museum in London, UK, will allow science admirers to get even closer to the legacy of Stephen Hawking, who died four years ago. A free exhibition, open on Thursday (10), will show personal objects that were kept in the physicist’s office.

One of them – and probably the most anticipated of all – is a blackboard full of equations and scribbles, which was presented by Hawking at a conference on superspace and supergravity in Cambridge, in 1980.

The museum’s curators hope that people who attended the conference more than 40 years ago will appear at the exhibition to elucidate Hawking’s thoughts. In this way, perhaps one understands what the scientist theorized on that occasion.

But the show doesn’t stop there. One of five copies of the physicist’s doctoral thesis, Properties of an Expanding Universewill also be on display at the museum, as well as bedside books that have influenced his work.

His remarkable wheelchair and even a custom Simpsons jacket, given by the show’s creators themselves due to his various on-screen depictions, will be able to be seen by the entire audience.

There are also objects that place Hawking alongside famous scientists, such as the Franklin Medal, also received by Thomas Edison and Albert Einstein. Not to mention the tribute to the physicist’s position as a Lucasian professor –a professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge–, a position previously held by Isaac Newton.

It is worth mentioning that these are just some of the more than 700 pieces from Hawking’s office acquired in May 2021 by the Science Museum Group. Next year, all objects must be catalogued, photographed and published in an online collection.

The exhibition entitled Stephen Hawking at Work will be on display at the Science Museum in London until 12 June. If you have flights booked to the UK within the next few months, you already know what to do.