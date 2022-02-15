Body of boy who died after falling from a waterslide is veiled in MG – News

Family and friends say goodbye, on the afternoon of this Monday (14), to the boy who died when he fell from the structure of a waterslide at a water park, in Caldas Novas, 168 km from Goiania. The burial of 8-year-old Davi Lucas de Miranda is scheduled to take place at 4 pm, in a cemetery in Conselheiro Lafaiete, 99 km from Belo Horizonte.

The child is from the municipality of Minas Gerais and was with his family in Goiás for a vacation trip, when the accident happened this Sunday (13). According to the group that manages the leisure complex, the toy was under construction and disabled, but Davi managed to access the area and fell 15 meters from a height.





According to the Fire Department, the boy was attended to by lifeguards at the water park until the arrival of Samu (Mobile Emergency Service) and the 9th Military Fire Battalion. The child was sent to Caldas Novas Municipal Hospital and was intubated in serious condition, but could not resist the injuries and head trauma followed by drowning.

In a statement, diRoma Acqua Park mourned the death and reported that “the area where the accident took place was completely closed off with siding and properly signposted for renovation and improvements”. The Civil Police of Goiás will investigate the case.